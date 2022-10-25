Read full article on original website
Zach Nunn, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, speaks in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Zach Nunn, Republican nominee for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, spoke at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Atlantic Friday afternoon. Nunn is challenging incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne in the November 8th General Election. Nunn said “Axne left for France during possibly the most important vote this year.”
Iowa sheriffs endorse gun rights constitutional amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa sheriffs are speaking out in support of a proposedgun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But not everyone thinks it's appropriate for sheriffs to endorse political issues. Iowans will vote on the so-called "Second Amendment" bill on Nov. 8. "Whenever one of my constituents...
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
Kim Reynolds is not really pro-life
Senator Joe Bolkcom has represented Iowa City in the legislature since 1999. Governor Kim Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the COVID-19 pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business,” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
Reynolds attorneys push for reinstatement of 2018 Iowa law banning abortion at 6 weeks
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. A judge had permanently blocked that...
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll Results Are In
(Des Moines, IA) Results are in for the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says K-though-12 students from more than 140 schools cast ballots for the governor’s race and the U.S. House and Senate races. Students re-elected Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds with 60-percent of the vote. Democratic Challenger Deidre DeJear trailed with 31-percent, while Libertarian Rick Stewart got nine-percent. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat Michael Franken 61-to-39-percent. Students voted in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Republican Ashley Hinson.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Republicans dominate Iowa Youth Straw Poll
The purpose of the poll is to serve as a learning activity to engage young people in civics discussions.
Secretary of state visits Scott County Wednesday ahead of General Election
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was in Scott County Wednesday as the auditor’s office conducted public tests on its election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. Pate said the state has always done well with its election and has kept security a...
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Dread and optimism in DeWitt
DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women
HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
