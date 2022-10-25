Read full article on original website
Marilyn Allen
3d ago
This is so very sad. This is unacceptable treatment of these beautiful bears. This just hurts my soul. I pray that this bear trade will stop and that humans will see the cruelty. God bless Paddington......at least he is nolonger in pain and is in heaven.
Reply
3
LEAH E
3d ago
I'm sorry sweetheart! Your life was a living hell, and you never enjoyed the freedom you deserved! Rest in peace my beautiful 🐻💔🙏
Reply(1)
3
Related
Elephants Trample Man to Death After Villagers Killed One-Year-Old Calf
"Undoubtedly, this was retaliatory action by the herd upon the very person who took the life of one of their young," Save The Asian Elephants told Newsweek.
Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid
Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
A 10-year-old girl was devastated to leave her cat behind when her family fled Ukraine. But they recently reunited in California.
As the war in Ukraine continued to escalate, the Bezhenar family made the difficult decision to leave the country in July. They had to leave everything behind – their business, their home, and even their pets, which devastated their 10-year-old daughter. "We could not take any animals that we...
worldanimalnews.com
Heartbreaking News As 370 Dogs & Cats Die On Board Slaughterhouse Truck Headed For Brutal Meat Trade In China; Survivors Were Rescued
Chinese animal activists have released heartbreaking footage of dead and dying dogs and cats on a truck crammed with 1,408 animals being trafficked for the meat trade in China. Three hundred and seventy dogs and cats perished on board, or shortly after removal from, what activists are calling the “death...
howafrica.com
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
Missing grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot-long python in Indonesia, officials say
A search party located the python and found the missing Indonesian grandmother inside the snake after dissecting the reptile.
howafrica.com
Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk
At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
Man Tries To Kiss Cobra, Gets Bitten in Face Now Battling for Life
Snake expert Jose Louies told Newsweek the snake species does not attack unless provoked and kissing it "crosses the limits."
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded
At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Woman Feels Hopeless; She Chooses A Quiet Death- Children Can Choose To Be Euthanized or To Have A 'Mercy Killing' Too
A woman who narrowly escaped the 2016 ISIS attack by suicide bombers at Brussels airport recently chose to be euthanized. Shanti De Corte was only 17 when the ISIS attack occurred. Since then, the now 23-year-old reportedly suffered from severe depression and PTSD. She stated that after surviving the explosion, she was "left with constant panic attacks and bouts of dark depression from which she never managed to emerge." [i]
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
We gave our babies names that are illegal around the world – but the US courts allow them & we think they’re cute
IN some countries, unconventional baby names are off limits, with ones that push the envelope getting outright banned by the government. But in the United States, naming kids is a bit more of a free-for-all, with parents allowed to give their little ones monikers that are illegal in countries like France, China, and Australia.
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
Grim new details emerge as it's revealed suitcases containing the bodies of children, 5, and 10, were moved just a year before their discovery in storage unit auction
More grisly details are emerging in the horrifying case of children's remains found in suitcases that spent four years sitting in New Zealand storage units. The remains of a boy and girl, aged five and 10, were only discovered after a unit's contents were online auctioned to a family earlier this year, who opened the suitcases at their home in August.
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
Bones Discovered in Prehistoric Cemetery Could Belong To a Giant Race of Humans
In 1890, anthropologist Georges Vacher de Lapoug stumbled upon human bones of gigantic proportions while excavating an ancient cemetery in Castelnau, France. The discovery led him to believe that the bones belonged to one of the largest humans ever to exist on earth.
People
345K+
Followers
57K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 16