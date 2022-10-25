Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Related
Our Staff Prediction for Cardinals at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Arizona Cardinals is ready. The Vikings can hit a 6-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009, a season that nearly netted a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota is 17-12 (.586) all-time versus the Arizona Cardinals. The...
Healthy Vikings may get a Boost from Rookie Receiver
The injury report for the Vikings is an encouraging one. The Vikings appear to be remarkably healthy, with only a single name included: rookie receiver Jalen Nailor. Thankfully, Nailor’s hamstring injury doesn’t look too serious given that he was a full participant. Heading into the Cardinals game, Minnesota...
Former Vikings WR Didn’t Last Long with Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but first, Arizona did a little Vikings-related housekeeping this week. Former Vikings 1st-Round pick Laquon Treadwell was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday after about two weeks with the franchise. Treadwell had been added to the team’s practice squad, but...
Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Hit a Snag
Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
The Vikings Need to Give George Paton, Broncos a Call
When the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and hired Nathaniel Hackett, former Green Bay offensive coordinator, as head coach, they seemed like a surefire playoff team. Alas, through seven weeks, Denver is 2-5 and in the basement of the AFC West.
Vikings Reportedly Shopping for Big-Name WR
The Minnesota Vikings employ Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor at WR, but they may want to get richer. The NFL’s trade deadline looms just five days away, and Minnesota’s general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already displayed a profound affinity for trades with nine months on the job.
Do the Vikings Really Have an Expendable Running Back?
With just days to go before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, the Minnesota Vikings must decide whether they’ll make a splash or not. One of their most talked about assets, outside of draft capital, is undoubtedly running back Alexander Mattison. Should he be on the move, though?. Taken in...
You’ll Get a Free Mullet at the Vikings Game on Sunday
If you’re attending the Minnesota Vikings game in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals, be prepared to leave with a new hairdo. To commemorate Jared Allen’s entry in the Vikings Ring of Honor, the franchise is giving away free mullet headbands to fans. And that’s exactly what it sounds like.
Adam Thielen, WR2 & “Part-Time Barista”
Apparently, Adam Thielen has talents that extend beyond the football field. In fact, a recent video suggests that Minnesota’s veteran WR2 may be excellent at making caffeinated beverages. Take a look for yourself:. It’s good to see the team having some fun. From what I can gather, the NFL...
Eagles Get Richer Thanks to Bears
The Philadelphia Eagles are cruising in the NFC, undefeated through seven weeks and ahead of the Minnesota Vikings by a game in the playoff picture. And on Wednesday, the Eagles became richer thanks to Chicago Bears. Philadelphia pulled off a trade for pass rusher Robert Quinn in exchange for a 4th-Round pick in next April’s draft.
Purple Rumor Mill: Big-Name WR, Asamoah’s Time, Gravy Baby
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 29th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Can Patrick Peterson Get Revenge on Sunday?
Selected 5th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Patrick Peterson went on to start 154 games for the Arizona Cardinals over the course of a 10-year period. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings and got his first chance at former teammates just two weeks into the 2021 season. Can things go better this time around?
All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 26
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 26, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Happy Birthday to one of the Vikings greats. Chuck Foreman is a member of the Vikings Ring of Honor. The Vikings released their first injury report of...
Justin Jefferson Eyeing Record Pace in 2022
Coming off of their bye week for the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings are looking to best an Arizona Cardinals team that took them down by a single point last year. Now getting them at home, Justin Jefferson will be a focal point of an offense wanting to exact revenge.
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 8
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at noon CST, the seventh regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings had a bye in Week 7, and the Cardinals won on Thursday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints. The Cardinals, at 3-4 through seven games, are treading water in the NFC’s playoff picture.
Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 8 vs. Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings are 3.5-point favorites at home this weekend versus the Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to three consecutive losses by the Green Bay Packers. Arizona, at 3-4, needs a victory to tread water in the NFC’s playoff picture. The Cardinals haven’t won a...
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 7
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 7: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through October 26th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
Explained: 7 Big Things to Follow in Vikings-Cardinals
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 150 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the big storylines ahead of Vikings-Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 8. Particularly, performance after bye weeks, Kirk Cousins, and Kyler Murray...
20 Brief & Essential Facts: Vikings-Cardinals
Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the Arizona Cardinals, who are 3.5-point underdogs facing the Vikings in Week 8. The game is on October 30th, 2022, at noon CST at U.S. Bank Stadium. These are the...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0