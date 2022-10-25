ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Cardinals at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Arizona Cardinals is ready. The Vikings can hit a 6-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009, a season that nearly netted a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota is 17-12 (.586) all-time versus the Arizona Cardinals. The...
VikingsTerritory

Healthy Vikings may get a Boost from Rookie Receiver

The injury report for the Vikings is an encouraging one. The Vikings appear to be remarkably healthy, with only a single name included: rookie receiver Jalen Nailor. Thankfully, Nailor’s hamstring injury doesn’t look too serious given that he was a full participant. Heading into the Cardinals game, Minnesota...
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Didn’t Last Long with Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but first, Arizona did a little Vikings-related housekeeping this week. Former Vikings 1st-Round pick Laquon Treadwell was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday after about two weeks with the franchise. Treadwell had been added to the team’s practice squad, but...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
VikingsTerritory

Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Hit a Snag

Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Need to Give George Paton, Broncos a Call

When the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and hired Nathaniel Hackett, former Green Bay offensive coordinator, as head coach, they seemed like a surefire playoff team. Alas, through seven weeks, Denver is 2-5 and in the basement of the AFC West.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Reportedly Shopping for Big-Name WR

The Minnesota Vikings employ Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor at WR, but they may want to get richer. The NFL’s trade deadline looms just five days away, and Minnesota’s general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already displayed a profound affinity for trades with nine months on the job.
VikingsTerritory

Adam Thielen, WR2 & “Part-Time Barista”

Apparently, Adam Thielen has talents that extend beyond the football field. In fact, a recent video suggests that Minnesota’s veteran WR2 may be excellent at making caffeinated beverages. Take a look for yourself:. It’s good to see the team having some fun. From what I can gather, the NFL...
VikingsTerritory

Eagles Get Richer Thanks to Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles are cruising in the NFC, undefeated through seven weeks and ahead of the Minnesota Vikings by a game in the playoff picture. And on Wednesday, the Eagles became richer thanks to Chicago Bears. Philadelphia pulled off a trade for pass rusher Robert Quinn in exchange for a 4th-Round pick in next April’s draft.
VikingsTerritory

Can Patrick Peterson Get Revenge on Sunday?

Selected 5th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Patrick Peterson went on to start 154 games for the Arizona Cardinals over the course of a 10-year period. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings and got his first chance at former teammates just two weeks into the 2021 season. Can things go better this time around?
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 26

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 26, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Happy Birthday to one of the Vikings greats. Chuck Foreman is a member of the Vikings Ring of Honor. The Vikings released their first injury report of...
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson Eyeing Record Pace in 2022

Coming off of their bye week for the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings are looking to best an Arizona Cardinals team that took them down by a single point last year. Now getting them at home, Justin Jefferson will be a focal point of an offense wanting to exact revenge.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at noon CST, the seventh regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings had a bye in Week 7, and the Cardinals won on Thursday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints. The Cardinals, at 3-4 through seven games, are treading water in the NFC’s playoff picture.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 8 vs. Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings are 3.5-point favorites at home this weekend versus the Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to three consecutive losses by the Green Bay Packers. Arizona, at 3-4, needs a victory to tread water in the NFC’s playoff picture. The Cardinals haven’t won a...
VikingsTerritory

The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 7

NFL’s Top QBs after Week 7: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through October 26th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
VikingsTerritory

Explained: 7 Big Things to Follow in Vikings-Cardinals

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 150 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the big storylines ahead of Vikings-Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 8. Particularly, performance after bye weeks, Kirk Cousins, and Kyler Murray...
VikingsTerritory

20 Brief & Essential Facts: Vikings-Cardinals

Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the Arizona Cardinals, who are 3.5-point underdogs facing the Vikings in Week 8. The game is on October 30th, 2022, at noon CST at U.S. Bank Stadium. These are the...
VikingsTerritory

