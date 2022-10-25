Read full article on original website
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
Tyronn Lue hilariously reveals the time he stole over $3,000 from his own team.
Tyronn Lue says Cavs told him he’d be head coach over David Blatt, explains why he later joined team as assistant
During a recent interview on J.J. Redick’s popular podcast, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue revealed that he initially believed that he was heading to the organization to become the head coach. He joined the organization in 2014, and while he initially thought he was going to be...
Cleveland Cavaliers dedicate 2022-23 season to Dan Gilbert's son Nick, individuals affected by neurofibromatosis
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have announced a partnership and campaign with NF Forward and the Children's Tumor Foundation to honor owner Dan Gilbert's 26-year-old son Nick Gilbert and individuals impacted by neurofibromatosis (NF) this season. Nick is no stranger to Cavs fans. In 2011, Nick became the team's "good...
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook wants out amid early-season struggles
To say that Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been a shell of his former self since joining the
Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT
Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell each scored 41 points and the Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime on Friday night.
Joe Mazzulla questionable late decisions loom large in Celtics loss to Cavs | Brian Robb
BOSTON — The microscope is tough in Boston for any coach but after an impressive start to the year, Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics suffered their second straight ugly loss on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. Boston led by as many as 15 points in the...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Charles Barkley Blasts Kyrie Irving For His Failures With Cavaliers, Celtics, And Brooklyn Nets: "He’s Like I Don't Want To Play Second Fiddle To LeBron. Oh, You Want To Be The Man?"
NBA legend Charles Barkley says Kyrie Irving has only messed up after his decision to not playing second fiddle to LeBron James.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
Devin Booker Reveals What Caused Klay Thompson Beef
One of the more anticipated matchups in the early going of the 2022-23 NBA season went down on Tuesday evening as the defending champion Golden State Warriors paid a visit to the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix played an excellent game on both ends as they came away with a 134-105 victory.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out for Charlotte Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Ball is still recovering from the sprained left ankle he suffered in the preseason. While the original timeline estimated he'd likely miss 2-3 games, this will now be his fifth consecutive absence with no estimated date of return currently known.
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets
Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
numberfire.com
Bulls starting Alex Caruso for Zach LaVine (injury management) on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Caruso will make his third start this season after Zach LaVine was held out for injury management reasons. In 30.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com
Isaac Okoro coming off Cleveland's bench on Wednesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okoro will play with Cleveland's second unit after Dean Wade was named Wednesday's starter. In 51.5 minutes per Rotogrinders Court IQ with the Cavaliers' current injuries, Okoro is averaging 0.13 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (hand) active for New Orleans' Friday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (hand) will play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Despite his questionable designation with a hand ailment, McCollum will suit up on Friday night. In a spot against a Suns' team allowing a 103.5 defensive rating, our models project McCollum to score 36.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Update: Terance Mann starting for Clippers on Thursday, Nicolas Batum coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will remain in the starting lineup on Thursday with Paul George returning. With Mann staying in the first five, Nicolas Batum will move to the bench. Our models expect Mann to play 22.0 minutes against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) out again for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Giddey continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Thunder have a...
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe starting for Portland on Friday in place of injured Damian Lillard (calf)
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Sharpe will get the start on Friday with Damian Lillard sidelined with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against Houston. Sharpe's Friday projection includes 13.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' John Konchar (shoulder) questionable on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Konchar is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Jazz. Konchar's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (illness) starting for Pistons on Friday, Cory Joseph coming off the bench
Detroit Pistons point guard Jaden Ivey (illness) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey will return to the starting lineup on Friday after being upgraded to available. Cory Joseph will move to the bench. Our models expect Ivey to play 30.3 minutes against Atlanta.
