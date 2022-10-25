ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out for Charlotte Friday night

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Ball is still recovering from the sprained left ankle he suffered in the preseason. While the original timeline estimated he'd likely miss 2-3 games, this will now be his fifth consecutive absence with no estimated date of return currently known.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets

Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Bulls starting Alex Caruso for Zach LaVine (injury management) on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Caruso will make his third start this season after Zach LaVine was held out for injury management reasons. In 30.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 9.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Isaac Okoro coming off Cleveland's bench on Wednesday night

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okoro will play with Cleveland's second unit after Dean Wade was named Wednesday's starter. In 51.5 minutes per Rotogrinders Court IQ with the Cavaliers' current injuries, Okoro is averaging 0.13 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

C.J. McCollum (hand) active for New Orleans' Friday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (hand) will play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Despite his questionable designation with a hand ailment, McCollum will suit up on Friday night. In a spot against a Suns' team allowing a 103.5 defensive rating, our models project McCollum to score 36.3 FanDuel points.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Josh Giddey (ankle) out again for Thunder on Saturday

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Giddey continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Thunder have a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' John Konchar (shoulder) questionable on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Konchar is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Jazz. Konchar's Saturday projection includes...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy