ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

Governor Kim Reynolds stopped in Sioux City for campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds brought her re-election campaign to Sioux City this evening. Reynolds came to the Stoney Creek Inn as part of her bus tour called, "Here in Iowa, America Still Works." Reynolds is seeking a second full term in office. She's facing off against Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sec. Paul Pate joins Woodbury Co. Auditor to test voting machines ahead of Election Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County continued its election preparations Friday morning, with a public test of the voting machines that will be used in the upcoming election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill were present for the testing of the machines. Each machine being sent to a precinct will be tested to ensure the machine is counting correctly, rejecting invalid ballots and recording write-in votes.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Cornstalk Bales Destroyed In Fire

Alvord, Iowa– Four round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Alvord. According to Alvord Fire Chief Shawn Bosler, at a few minutes before 10:00 p.m., the Alvord Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near the 2300 block of 220th Street, one and a third miles west and a mile south of the north entrance to Alvord.
ALVORD, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Rain Is Here

Nebraska and South Dakota are catching rain today as temperatures rise into the upper 50s. This Thursday morning showers line up between Norfolk and Yankton, allowing for a few small areas to collect a quarter inch, while the majority who do see rain will only collect around one tenth of an inch or less.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Ricketts presents state tourism awards at South Sioux conference

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The State of Nebraska celebrated tourism this week with its annual conference in South Sioux City highlighting everything the Cornhusker State has to offer. The conference is held in a new community each year. Governor Pete Ricketts helped hand out the annual awards to...
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Career Academy students take part in disaster drill with SCFR

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students in the Sioux City Career Academy got to put some of their classroom learning into practice as they took part in a disaster drill. The drill tested their knowledge of the human body and how to respond to and manage a crisis situation. Some...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One Sioux City family has new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One family has a new home to call their own thanks to Habitat for Humanity. That group dedicating the new house on Parkview Lane near Unity Elementary School this evening. They handed over the keys to the Hickman family who helped build the home and put some sweat equity into it.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Local Renewable Natural Gas Project Could Provide Some NG to Sioux Center

A new natural gas line could connect Sioux Center to a source of locally-produced natural gas. Several Sioux County dairies are working on a plan to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) with the construction of methane digesters. The company producing this natural gas, West Branch RNG, would like to connect it to Sioux Center’s natural gas distribution system to inject and sell the gas to Sioux Center.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden

Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa man facing terrorism charges after threatening two hospitals

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is facing terrorism charges after forcing two hospitals to go into lockdown. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville is charged with making terroristic threats after calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls Wednesday and threatening to shoot employees there with an AK-47. As a result that hospital, along with Orange City Health, was put in lockdown until deputies could arrest Betcke.
GRANVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy