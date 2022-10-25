Read full article on original website
Officials investigating car seen floating in Missouri River
Sioux City Police are investigating a vehicle incident in the Missouri River.
siouxlandnews.com
Navigator files for pipeline permit to Iowa Utilities Board despite ongoing lawsuits
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The company behind a second major proposed carbon-capture pipeline is asking the Iowa Utilities Board for permission to build the project. Navigator CO2 ventures' official filing for the Heartland Greenway Pipeline envisions a more than $3 billion project. It would stretch for 1,300 miles across...
siouxlandnews.com
Governor Kim Reynolds stopped in Sioux City for campaign
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds brought her re-election campaign to Sioux City this evening. Reynolds came to the Stoney Creek Inn as part of her bus tour called, "Here in Iowa, America Still Works." Reynolds is seeking a second full term in office. She's facing off against Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart.
siouxlandnews.com
Sec. Paul Pate joins Woodbury Co. Auditor to test voting machines ahead of Election Day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County continued its election preparations Friday morning, with a public test of the voting machines that will be used in the upcoming election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill were present for the testing of the machines. Each machine being sent to a precinct will be tested to ensure the machine is counting correctly, rejecting invalid ballots and recording write-in votes.
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bales Destroyed In Fire
Alvord, Iowa– Four round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Alvord. According to Alvord Fire Chief Shawn Bosler, at a few minutes before 10:00 p.m., the Alvord Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near the 2300 block of 220th Street, one and a third miles west and a mile south of the north entrance to Alvord.
siouxlandnews.com
Rain Is Here
Nebraska and South Dakota are catching rain today as temperatures rise into the upper 50s. This Thursday morning showers line up between Norfolk and Yankton, allowing for a few small areas to collect a quarter inch, while the majority who do see rain will only collect around one tenth of an inch or less.
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota House of Representatives District 17 candidates share campaign priorities
VERMILION, S.D. — Most South Dakota residents will be voting in new districts this election, due to a new redrawing of districts in the state. The new map moves residents living on the southwest side of Union County into District 17. Some Clay county residents are now in Yankton...
siouxlandnews.com
Reminder: Early voting ballots need to be at Woodbury Co. Auditor's office by Nov. 8th
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County's top election official says early voting is down considerably over the last midterm election. Auditor Pat Gill says his office has received 6,400 ballot requests and about 2,800 of those have already been returned by mail or voted early in person. So far,...
kiwaradio.com
Steak Supper Planned To Honor Farmers Who Disk Firebreaks During Field Fires
Orange City, Iowa — Fire chiefs from several area towns have been giving kudos to farmers who volunteer to come to field fire scenes with tractors and disks to help disk firebreaks. But now, a group of Sioux County firefighters is doing something to thank the farmers. According to...
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Ricketts presents state tourism awards at South Sioux conference
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The State of Nebraska celebrated tourism this week with its annual conference in South Sioux City highlighting everything the Cornhusker State has to offer. The conference is held in a new community each year. Governor Pete Ricketts helped hand out the annual awards to...
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone.
siouxlandnews.com
Career Academy students take part in disaster drill with SCFR
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students in the Sioux City Career Academy got to put some of their classroom learning into practice as they took part in a disaster drill. The drill tested their knowledge of the human body and how to respond to and manage a crisis situation. Some...
siouxlandnews.com
One Sioux City family has new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One family has a new home to call their own thanks to Habitat for Humanity. That group dedicating the new house on Parkview Lane near Unity Elementary School this evening. They handed over the keys to the Hickman family who helped build the home and put some sweat equity into it.
siouxcountyradio.com
Local Renewable Natural Gas Project Could Provide Some NG to Sioux Center
A new natural gas line could connect Sioux Center to a source of locally-produced natural gas. Several Sioux County dairies are working on a plan to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) with the construction of methane digesters. The company producing this natural gas, West Branch RNG, would like to connect it to Sioux Center’s natural gas distribution system to inject and sell the gas to Sioux Center.
Warrior Hotel owner announces plans for apartment building after recognition for city growth
Restoration St. Louis, Inc (RSL), a company that has invested $77.5 million into Sioux City, has received an award acknowledging their work.
kiwaradio.com
Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden
Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
Knowing your rights as a renter in Siouxland
The Sioux City Human Rights Commission are helping bring awareness to Siouxlanders rights as a renter.
Corydon Times-Republican
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa man facing terrorism charges after threatening two hospitals
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is facing terrorism charges after forcing two hospitals to go into lockdown. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville is charged with making terroristic threats after calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls Wednesday and threatening to shoot employees there with an AK-47. As a result that hospital, along with Orange City Health, was put in lockdown until deputies could arrest Betcke.
