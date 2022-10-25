Read full article on original website
Developers prepping vacant hotel near Arrowhead Stadium for 2026 World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is bringing excitement to Kansas City, but it may be speeding up projects, including a vacant hotel near Arrowhead Stadium.
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
Richard Jule Mueller, age 94 of Flemington, MO (formerly of Butler)
No public services scheduled at this time for Richard Mueller of Flemington, Missouri who was cremated. Arrangements under direction of the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Richard Jule Mueller, age 94 of Flemington,...
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
See Inside a Tiny Barn Cabin with Lake in the Middle of Missouri
Would you like to get away from it all without really having to travel that far? I found an option in the middle of Missouri. It's a unique structure that is part cabin, part barn and part tiny home and you really can stay in it. This unique "Cabin by...
Doris Miller, 75 of Butler
Doris Miller, 75 of Butler, Missouri departed this world Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home , with family by her side. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Freeman Cemetery, Freeman, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
Maverick Kansas City mayor and Missouri legislator Charles Wheeler dies at 96
Charles B. Wheeler, a doctor and maverick mayor who presided over one of the biggest public building booms in Kansas City history, died at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Overland Park on Tuesday. He was 96. His death was confirmed by family members and friends. The cause of death could...
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.
Mulch fire near I-470 at the Missouri Organic Recycling facility has reignited
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive mulch fire that broke out at the Missouri Organic Recycling facility in Southwest Kansas City near I-470 has reignited. Smoke is again covering the roadway but has not yet caused authorities to close the highway. The flames started up again just a day...
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
Thank you Community! Update on the food list needed for the Butler Senior Center Thanksgiving Dinner ( 2 pm Wednesday October 26th)
WOW!! The response from the community so far has been amazing!! Please keep the donations coming for the free Thanksgiving meal! Here is a current list of the needs we have:. We need bags again! Walmart sacks, dollar general sacks, price chopper, whatever you want to get rid of!. Thanks...
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Amendment 4 driving voters to polls for Missouri's no-excuse absentee voting
The amount of police funding a Missouri city is required to provide is on November's ballot. Amendment 4 ask Missouri voters if the state constitution should increase the minimum funding for police.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
