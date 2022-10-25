ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates County, MO

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Richard Jule Mueller, age 94 of Flemington, MO (formerly of Butler)

No public services scheduled at this time for Richard Mueller of Flemington, Missouri who was cremated. Arrangements under direction of the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Richard Jule Mueller, age 94 of Flemington,...
FLEMINGTON, MO
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Doris Miller, 75 of Butler

Doris Miller, 75 of Butler, Missouri departed this world Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home , with family by her side. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Freeman Cemetery, Freeman, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
BUTLER, MO
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
CAMERON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS

