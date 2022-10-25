BLM’s Challis Field Office welcomes new manager

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District welcomes Josh Travers as the new field manager for the Challis Field Office. His official starting date was Monday, Oct. 17.

“Josh Travers brings a broad range of natural resource experience to the position, as well as strong leadership skills,” BLM Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D’Aversa said. “Leading with integrity as a core value, Josh strongly believes in managing our unique and valuable BLM public lands by balancing multi-use, conservation and partnerships to sustain their health, diversity and productivity.”

Travers has served in a variety of leadership roles in both the private sector and federal government. Most recently, he worked for BLM Nevada where his experience included multidisciplinary resource management and the ability and passion to build and maintain community, governmental, Tribal and stakeholder partnerships. In Nevada, he oversaw large, complex grazing and mining programs, as well as other resources. His background also includes working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

In addition, Travels has served as the president and chief executive officer of the Oxnard Convention and Visitors Bureau in Ventura County, Calif. and as the chief operating officer for the Girls Scouts of California Central Coast.

“I am thrilled to be here and look forward to working with the staff and community partners to care for the diverse landscapes managed by the Challis Field Office,” Travers said. “The work we will do together will contribute greatly to our quality of life and community. This next chapter in my career will continue to deepen my passion for our Nation's public lands and I cannot wait to explore my new home on foot, by bike and by kayak!”

Travers holds a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resource Management with a minor in Recreation Resource Management from Oregon State University. In his spare time, Josh enjoys boating, hiking, fishing, mountain biking and spending time with his family.

The Challis Field Office oversees approximately 799,000 acres of BLM-managed public land in Idaho’s Custer County.

