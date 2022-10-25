Read full article on original website
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA
As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff still contends UCLA's exit is a major misstep
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff was still on the attack for UCLA's move to the Big Ten, saying Bruins coaches and athletes oppose it.
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley plugs new team in Pac-12 Media Day
SAN FRANCISCO — Three years ago the Arizona State men's basketball program was on a high. The Sun Devils were likely headed for a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, something that had not been done at the school in 60 years. Then, COVID-19 hit. Injuries happened too. The Sun...
College Football Odds: Stanford vs. UCLA prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022
The Stanford Cardinal take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college football odds series for our Stanford UCLA prediction and pick. Stanford appeared to be adrift and lost in early October. The Cardinal blew a late lead to Oregon State with atrocious pass defense, a disaster in their secondary. They could have allowed that home-field loss to destroy any remaining confidence they might have had in their season. Instead, Stanford battled back and showed itself and head coach David Shaw that it is still capable of achieving something.
Oregon commit Kodi Decambra talks visit to Autzen Stadium for Ducks victory over UCLA
Last Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 8 Oregon and No. 12 UCLA was a massive day for recruiting for all Oregon sports but especially for football.
Urban Meyer Says CFP Expansion Will Combat Player Opt-Outs
Amid rampant speculation around the sport, the Fox analyst emphasized one particular outcome he thinks would come out of expansion.
Buffs and Sun Devils face off in Interim Bowl
There is a lot happening in Boulder this weekend. Combine Halloween weekend, the completion of midterms, gorgeous fall weather and a Homecoming visit from the struggling Arizona State Sun Devils and the recipe is ripe for a festive weekend beneath the Flatirons. The Sun Devils come to town with a...
Our extensive USC at Arizona Wildcats game preview
Game 8: ‘Let the Desert Wind Cool Your Aching Head’. After suffering an excruciating first loss of 2022, can the Trojans find solace and renewal on a trip to Tucson?. The USC Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) – ranked 10th by the Associated Press and 11th in the USA Today coaches’ poll – make their final regular season trip outside the L.A. metro area to visit the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m. PDT in Tucson’s Arizona Stadium and in front of a national Pac-12 Network cable television audience. The Trojans are a 15.5-point favorite as of Thursday evening. It’s the 46th meeting in the series, with USC holding a 37-8 edge (the Trojans have won the past nine matchups). Last season, USC held off Arizona, 41-34, at the Coliseum in what would be its final victory of 2021. The Trojans won the most recent Tucson battle, 34-30, in 2020.
USC basketball notebook: Trojans picked 4th in Pac-12 media poll, get crushed by Dana Altman
Sometimes, the truth hurts, and there’s only one way to make the truth hurt less: Change the truth. Oregon head coach Dana Altman said something very simple and factual about USC this past week at Pac-12 basketball media day in San Francisco, before the start of the new college basketball season. He didn’t intend it to be mean. He was just stating a basic fact about the past 10 years of Pac-12 basketball.
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 8 Oregon at California
The Oregon Ducks are ranked inside the Top 10 at No. 8, they've won six straight games, and are coming off one off the most impressive wins of the entire college football season when they blew out previously unbeaten UCLA last weekend at home. Now the Ducks hit the road for a Bay Area trip to a struggling California program that's lost three straight games.
Peter Luukko and Gary Green Discuss ‘Incredible’ Environment at Mullett Arena
As the Arizona Coyotes get set to make their home debut at Mullett Arena, we caught up with Peter Luukko, co-chair of the Oak View Group, and Gary Green of BBB Architects. The Oak View Group has been central to getting arena projects done in the NHL lately, working on Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and the New York Islanders' new home, UBS Arena. Oak View also manages Mullett Arena.
Sports Council CEO Weighs in on New Stadium Plan
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are not the only ones who expect to benefit from a replacement for Nissan Stadium. The Nashville Sports Council, which runs the TransPerfect Music City Bowl – among other events – plans to take full advantage of the new, domed venue once it is built.
Lakers News: Valiant Effort In Minnesota Falls Short, Lakers Lose 111-102
Your Los Angeles Lakers, suiting up without their second-best player for the first time this regular season, have fallen to an 0-5 record after losing a close one to the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, 111-102. Even the Lakers' throwback MPLS jerseys, being worn in Minneapolis against the town's current team, couldn't help them stave off a frustrating finish.
Colorado vs. Arizona State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Colorado Buffaloes need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38.71 points per game before their contest on Saturday. Colorado and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes and ASU are even-steven over their past six head-to-heads (3-3).
DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Unfurls Bet $5, Win $200 Offer For Huge NFL Week 8
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. “Early bird gets the worm” is one of those annoying axioms for those of us who like to sleep in. But even we don’t mind getting up early if we can bet on the NFL at 8:30 a.m. Kansas time, and that is exactly what we would do when the NFL is playing games in Europe. That makes this week the perfect time to sign up and use the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which gives you a chance to win $200 worth of free bets by simply winning one $5 bet.
