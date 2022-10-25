Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Northern Michigan Communities to Receive State Funding to Improve Water Infrastructure
Three northern Michigan communities are getting funding from the state to improve their water infrastructure. Clare, Evart and Reed City are among nine communities that will share $15 million from the state. Reed City will receive around $2 million and use it as part of a greater $18 million project...
WNEM
Local health department opens vending machine supplied with NARCAN
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Health Department has received a public health vending machine open to the public to use during normal operating hours. However, the new vending machine isn’t stocked with candy and snacks, it’s supplied with NARCAN® nasal spray, fentanyl test strips, Deterra drug deactivation pouches, and condoms. This is the second public health vending machine that’s available in the region. The Saginaw County Health Department opened the first one in Mid-Michigan in Sept. 2022.
Morning Sun
Nine Michigan communities to receive nearly $15 million to upgrade water systems
Clare and Evart are among nine Michigan communities in line to share $15 million in state-funded water system improvements. Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce nine communities around Michigan have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements to help continue to drive economic growth and vibrancy.
Republican lawsuit alleges insufficient number of GOP election workers hired in Flint
The Michigan GOP and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Friday alleging Flint election officials hired an insufficient number of Republican election workers to help administer the upcoming election. The lawsuit was filed in the 7th Circuit Court for Genesee County, according to Michigan Republican Party spokesperson Gustavo Portela....
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
WNEM
Ballot issues in Ogemaw County
It was a hectic week for the Bay City Department of Public Safety. A high-speed chase ended when a truck crashed into a townhome Tuesday night, and police took another man into custody Thursday afternoon after an armed standoff.
WNEM
Mismarked absentee ballots causing issues in Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Some in Mid-Michigan are reporting they received absentee ballots with faulty code numbers, leaving many to question whether their vote will be counted on election day. “Are you kidding me,” said Ogemaw County Clerk Breck Gildner when she found out about the problem with the...
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Gleason delivers resignation letter to Genesee County commissioners. Here’s what it says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county Board of Commissioners has accepted former Clerk-Register John Gleason’s resignation just one day after he entered a plea deal with prosecutors that required him to leave his position and never seek local office again. “Although in 2020, the people of Genesee County again...
WNEM
Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
Fires erupt in three Pinconning houses in one night
PINCONNING, MI — In one night, three houses erupted in flames in Pinconning. Though no one was injured in the conflagrations, investigators believe the fires could have been deliberately set. About 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch received a call of a house fire at...
owossoindependent.com
Signature Auto Group Sold to Waterford Dealership Owner
(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) The Signature Auto Group of Owosso and Perry, owned and operated by Joe Falzon and his daughter, Angie Pascotto for numerous years, has been sold to Joe Lunghamer of Waterford. The transition will officially take place Monday, Oct. 31. Joe Falzon, longtime owner and president of Signature...
Parents demand answers at first Atherton school board meeting after teacher arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Parents are still asking for official communication from Atherton Community Schools after a veteran teacher was arrested last week and charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. It wasn’t until many parents’ children came home...
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
No Students Injured In Houghton Lake School Bus Crash
Benjamin Williams, the superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools, says one of their buses was hit on Tuesday morning. He says the driver and 14 kids are all safe, with no injuries. Williams says the bus was getting back on the road after dropping off kids when a pickup truck...
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
Comments / 0