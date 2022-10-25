Durbin announces federal funding for electric busses

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin announced on Tuesday that more than $8 million of federal funding is going toward electric busses in the State of Illinois.

The funds come from the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill and are earmarked for Durbin’s Statewide Electric Bus and Charging Infrastructure program. The funds will support the buildup of electric busses in the state and the construction of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

“If we plan to live and work in a true 21st century economy, we must make way for electric vehicles in public transportation. Illinois has the workforce, institutions, and leadership to play an important role in the EV revolution,” Durbin said. “This funding will change the way that Illinoisans get around. I’m eager to see the Statewide Electric Bus and Charging Infrastructure Program take off with this substantial investment.”

Three mass transit agencies in the state will be receiving money: the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District ($3.78 million), Connect Transit in Bloomington-Normal ($2.78 million) and Quad Cities MetroLINK in Rock Island ($1.68 million).

