Max Armstrong reports on the rising use of autonomous equipment and an upcoming conference focused on the safety and regulation of this futuristic equipment. The two-day conference will be held at the University of Illinois and engage a range of industry professionals. Max shares insight from one organizer, John Shutske, University of Wisconsin farm safety specialist, who shares that the technologies could create more safety on the farm, but rapid advancement of the tech could create risks.

