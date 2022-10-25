WORCESTER, Mass. - Local health experts are warning about the possibility of a 'tridemic,' with cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV all rising at the same time. Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes a cold in adults, but can cause a deep lung infection in younger children. The younger a patient is, the worse the virus can be. It's the leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1.

