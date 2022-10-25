Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Hospitals seeing increase in respiratory illnesses in children
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hospitals from coast-to-coast are being overwhelmed with a surge of respiratory viruses, especially among young children. It’s causing emergency departments to fill up, including some throughout the northeast and in western Massachusetts. “We have definitely noticed the acuity going up and the volume going up....
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor discusses risks of RSV transmission as cases rise
WORCESTER, Mass. - Local health experts are warning about the possibility of a 'tridemic,' with cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV all rising at the same time. Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes a cold in adults, but can cause a deep lung infection in younger children. The younger a patient is, the worse the virus can be. It's the leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1.
Berkshire Health Systems mandates bivalent booster
Employees of Berkshire Health Systems have until the end of December to get the most recent booster shot.
Connecticut mom warns parents about RSV after baby’s hospital stay
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A mom is warning other parents to continue handwashing and other preventative measures after her baby’s five-day hospital stay. Amy Ruimerman was at the doctor’s office with her 7-month-old son when the doctor said that they were calling an ambulance to take Mikey to the emergency room. For the next […]
wamc.org
Leaked memo details vaccine booster mandate for Berkshire Health Systems, county’s largest employer
A memo leaked to WAMC sent by BHS Vice President Patrick Borek tells Berkshire Health Systems staffers that they must get the most recent booster shot by December 15th. BHS Spokesperson Michael Leary confirms the memo and says the measure was taken to protect both employees and patients. “Masking and...
RSV climbing at UMass Memorial Health; concern about the respiratory illness
WORCESTER – Pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise at UMass Memorial Health, as hospitals nationwide reportedly grapple with the illness. Meanwhile, UMass Chan Medical School is participating in a clinical trial of a new flu vaccine developed by Pfizer that could boost effectiveness, compared to the standard influenza vaccine. Higher RSV...
Yale New Haven Hospital doctor concerned about several viruses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The colder months typically bring on a variety of illnesses, but Connecticut hospitals are particularly concerned about this coming winter because a series of viruses have become prominent earlier than usual. The triple threat Connecticut hospitals expect to be facing this winter includes respiratory syncytial...
westernmassnews.com
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with local law enforcement for the 22nd National Drug Takeback Day. It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of. The CDC estimates that over 100,000...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police urging safety ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating
Springfield Police urging safety ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating
Worcester firefighter diagnosed with cancer following free screening
Worcester firefighter Ryan Kelley had a scab on his temple for two years that never really healed. He hadn’t done anything about it, when his whole truck decided to attend a free cancer screening held by DetecTogether and UMass Memorial Health at Polar Park last year. When doctors from...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1
spectrumnews1.com
Saint Vincent nurses petition against plan to eliminate IV therapy team
WORCESTER, Mass. - Nurses gathered outside Saint Vincent Hospital on Thursday to speak out against a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team and instead train nurses to administer them. What You Need To Know. Saint Vincent Nurses are petitioning a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team.
8 local healthcare heroes honored in Holyoke
Thursday night marked the 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes of Western Massachusetts ceremony. The Healthcare Heroes program was created back in 2017. It sheds a bright light on the outstanding work that is being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.
westernmassnews.com
Mother of UMass student struck by car in crosswalk discusses safety concerns
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mother of a UMass Amherst student hit by a car while in a crosswalk on-campus earlier this month spoke exclusively with Western Mass News on Wednesday about her daughter’s current condition and what she’d like to see change moving forward. “She was crossing...
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new traffic plan takes effect for downtown Springfield events
Getting Answers: new traffic plan takes effect for downtown Springfield events
Chicopee Spooktacular at Szot Park
Halloween is right around the corner and Thursday night, the city of Chicopee gathered to celebrate all things spooky!
NBC Connecticut
Cleanup Underway After PFAS Seeps Into Rooms at Hartford Hospital
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after PFAS seeped into multiple hospital rooms due to a system malfunction. DEEP officials said a helipad fire suppression system malfunction that happened on Hartford Hospital's helipad caused the issue. The type of foam used to be allowed in routine firefighting...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: examining crash trends amid recent string of collisions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five serious car crashes occurred within hours of each other in the greater Springfield area and on Wednesday, we asked area police departments if crashes are trending up right now. Two crashes happened in Springfield on Tuesday. The first occurred on Beacon Circle around 6:30 p.m....
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News takes part in Washington Elementary’s career day
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday was career day at Washington Elementary School in Springfield and Western Mass News was there. Our managing editor, Jessica Michalski, and Mary Wilson spoke with students about working in journalism and showed them a behind the scenes look at our studios. They even got a...
