How to plan for your Christmas shopping this year

By Danielle Sandler
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Ah, it is almost that time of year again!

The beautiful lights, the decorations, the Christmas cheer, and the hectic time for buying gifts!

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

There is a way to go about this. If you plan correctly and properly, buying Christmas gifts can be a breeze. The following are 4 tips to make sure you get the gifts you want and execute your Christmas gift buying plan in a less nerve wracking way.

  1. Budget, budget, budget!
    • I get it. We need money to live. Groceries, clothing, rent, mortgages, the essentials. Remember to set some money aside months, maybe a year in advance before the holidays so you’ll be able to afford multiple gifts for friends and family. Keep that piggy bank handy!
  2. Make a list and check it twice.
    • You read that correctly. Figure out who you’re buying for and double check your list! You don’t want to forget any friends you haven’t seen in a while, or that Secret Santa that you need for work. Always make sure you know who is worth buying for too.
  3. Know where the best deals are .
    • There are always some type of deal going on, especially during the holidays. You can always look on Amazon, in the newspaper, catalogs, or call department stores that usually have good coupons or deals for incredible gifts, and of course you can always go on line for those cyber holiday deals.
  4. Go to sleep early, get up early.
    • You’ve heard of the term, the early bird gets the worm, right? Well, it applies to holiday shopping. Sometimes when a great deal is going on, gifts can be limited, so remember to get some shut eye so you can get up early and get that good gift deal, and not just shop on a whim.

If you follow these tips, then your venture in holiday shopping will be a success!

When is the right time to put up Christmas lights?

Follow 59News for updates on more holiday tips!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

WVNS

WVNS

