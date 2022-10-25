ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

2022-23 Indiana basketball player profile: Miller Kopp

With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ve transitioned from our look at other Big Ten programs to our player-by-player previews of the 2022-23 Indiana roster. Today, our player profiles continue with a look at senior Miller Kopp. Previously: Malik Reneau, CJ Gunn, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Kaleb...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule

Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
insidethehall.com

Trayce Jackson-Davis named to preseason watch list for 2023 Karl Malone Award

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the preseason watch list for the 2023 Karl Malone Award, which honors the nation’s top forward, on Thursday. Indiana senior Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of three Big Ten players named to the 20-player list along with Iowa’s Kris Murray and Maryland’s Donta Scott.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

POTB 416: Looking ahead to IU’s exhibition opener with Tyler Tachman

Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Tyler Tachman of The Indianapolis Star to look ahead to Saturday’s exhibition opener against Marian University. Bozich and Tachman discuss what they’ll be watching for on Saturday, the expectations for Jalen Hood-Schifino, Logan Duncomb’s role, what IU needs from Xavier Johnson and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
visitvincennes.org

Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt

Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE

