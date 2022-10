Oregon's 2024 recruiting class got started earlier this week when North Bend (Ore.) tight end A.J. Pugliano announced his commitment to the Ducks. Now the staff is looking to grow the Flock. Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen High School offensive tackle Fox Crader was in town for the UCLA game and spoke with Ducks Digest about the trip and his recruitment.

