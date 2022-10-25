Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County damage assessment map causing confusion
Many in Lee County, like Marty White of Fort Myers Beach, notice their properties have been marked with colored dots on a damage assessment map on the county website. “I got an orange on my property, it received seven and a half feet of water to the ground level, Michigan-built home,” White said. “There’s no damage to the structure but I got an orange dot.”
WINKNEWS.com
Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral
Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
WINKNEWS.com
People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian
Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County to close application for help with insurance deductibles on Friday
You have one more day to apply and get help paying your homeowner’s insurance deductible in Charlotte County. The county is closing applications at 5 p.m. on Friday because they’ve gotten so many requests and funds are limited. WINK News is learning some people have already found out...
Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress
Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
WINKNEWS.com
Officials provide contradicting statements about North Fort Myers shelter conditions
A hurricane shelter in North Fort Myers has received complaints about dirty living conditions, and now there are apparent contradictions from officials in charge of the shelter. People living at the old Publix in North Fort Myers say the shelter is crowded and are concerned about mold. WINK News received...
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
WINKNEWS.com
Sand on Fort Myers Beach being cleaned of the debris hiding inside
Lee County is working to clean up the debris on the beaches you can see and the debris you can’t. The county uses a machine to sift through the sand to separate it from the hazards hiding inside. That includes piles of sand removed from the roads on Fort Myers beach after the hurricane.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
Florida Weekly
Homeowners should know of roofers’ licensing, budget
When repair teams from Crowther Roofing & Cooling arrived on Sanibel Island the day after Hurricane Ian, they saw homes with roofs mangled to mere matchsticks and massive air-conditioning units lifted from condo rooftops and deposited in adjoining parking lots. They saw homes without roofs and one still perfectly intact, a job they’d completed just two years ago.
WINKNEWS.com
Shelter Options Shoppe facing monetary obstacles while rebuilding
An organization that helps people rebuild their lives needs help itself after Hurricane Ian. The shelter, for abused women and children, had to close The Shelter Options Shoppe after the storm. It’s a boutique that offers clothing, accessories, furniture, and more to people who need it. Before they reopen...
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Lee County say they felt less informed about Ian than with past storms
Did Lee County make the call to evacuate before Hurricane Ian too late? It is a question that WINK News has been looking into. The first mandatory evacuations came at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. One day before Ian made landfall. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian
Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
WINKNEWS.com
Olive Garden in Naples filled with smoke
You may have to drive a bit further to get to Olive Garden in Naples on Thursday night because the restaurant on 5th Avenue was filled with smoke. There was smoke inside the ductwork, which caused the restaurant to close. When WINK News arrived, there were several fire units still...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Lighthouse gets its leg back, construction continues
The leg of the Sanibel Lighthouse was found in pieces last weekend. Now crews are working to put it back together as soon as possible. The lighthouse took quite a punch from Hurricane Ian. One of its legs was broken into four pieces and its staircase foundation was swept away.
WINKNEWS.com
Trick-or-treating safely in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian
There will be no trick-or-treating on Fort Myers Beach this year, as letting kids go door to door is risky in many Southwest Florida neighborhoods after Ian. But there are other options for families looking to have a fun Halloween. Throughout the weekend leading up to Halloween, kids of all...
