Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal

Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County damage assessment map causing confusion

Many in Lee County, like Marty White of Fort Myers Beach, notice their properties have been marked with colored dots on a damage assessment map on the county website. “I got an orange on my property, it received seven and a half feet of water to the ground level, Michigan-built home,” White said. “There’s no damage to the structure but I got an orange dot.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral

Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian

Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach recovery progress

Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide map lighting up in SWFL

The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Homeowners should know of roofers’ licensing, budget

When repair teams from Crowther Roofing & Cooling arrived on Sanibel Island the day after Hurricane Ian, they saw homes with roofs mangled to mere matchsticks and massive air-conditioning units lifted from condo rooftops and deposited in adjoining parking lots. They saw homes without roofs and one still perfectly intact, a job they’d completed just two years ago.
WINKNEWS.com

Shelter Options Shoppe facing monetary obstacles while rebuilding

An organization that helps people rebuild their lives needs help itself after Hurricane Ian. The shelter, for abused women and children, had to close The Shelter Options Shoppe after the storm. It’s a boutique that offers clothing, accessories, furniture, and more to people who need it. Before they reopen...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian

Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Olive Garden in Naples filled with smoke

You may have to drive a bit further to get to Olive Garden in Naples on Thursday night because the restaurant on 5th Avenue was filled with smoke. There was smoke inside the ductwork, which caused the restaurant to close. When WINK News arrived, there were several fire units still...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Lighthouse gets its leg back, construction continues

The leg of the Sanibel Lighthouse was found in pieces last weekend. Now crews are working to put it back together as soon as possible. The lighthouse took quite a punch from Hurricane Ian. One of its legs was broken into four pieces and its staircase foundation was swept away.
SANIBEL, FL

