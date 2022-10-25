ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Staff Predictions for Penn State-Ohio State

Here are our staff’s predictions for Saturday’s showdown between Penn State and Ohio State. It feels like Penn State’s only chance in this one is to hope Ohio State screws it up for itself. The talent disparity — especially at the most important positions — is enormous,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

How to Watch: Penn State Football Week 9 vs. Ohio State

Penn State got a much-needed win last week against Minnesota, but this week’s game will against Ohio State will be a little harder. The No. 2 team in the country and perennial Big Ten king has come to Happy Valley. Ohio State brings its 7-0 record and celebrated offense to Beaver Stadium looking to, at worst, avoid an upset, and at best, not get embarrassed.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: Parker Washington Gives Penn State Spark With 58-Yard TD

Penn State needed something from its offense, and it got something. After the first three drives ended in two Sean Clifford interceptions and a punt, receiver Parker Washington made the play of the day thus far, scoring on a 58-yard catch-and-run to pull Penn State to within a score against Ohio State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Walker’s 3 Keys to a Penn State Win Over Ohio State

No. 13 Penn State goes into Saturday’s game against No. 2 Ohio State as a 14.5-point underdog according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and there are valid reasons. Ohio State has averaged 54.3 points over its last six games. It leads the nation in yards per play. It has gone 36...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Players Excited to Finally Play OSU in Front of 100,000-Plus at Home

Penn State and Ohio State are supposed to play at Beaver Stadium every two years. But the last time the Buckeyes played in Happy Valley was a lot different, thanks to COVID-19. The teams played under the lights in late October, but only in front of 1,500 fans. Saturday’s game will be played in front of well over 100,000.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Stroud, Ohio State’s Weapons Provide Big Test for Penn State

When Penn State’s defense lines up against the Ohio State offense Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, it will be the most talented group the Nittany Lions will have faced to date. That offense features Heisman front-runner C.J. Stroud who’s accounted for 28 touchdowns so far this season. It’s not...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The Walker Report: No Excuses, James Franklin Needs to be Elite

It’s been four years since James Franklin made his now infamous speech on how Penn State no longer wanted to be great, but elite after its 27-26 loss to Ohio State in 2018. He talked about how the players needed to study film better, go to class, and take the weight training more seriously. He said that the program had gotten comfortable being a great program and that wasn’t going to be acceptable.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

247Sports Crystal Ball Has Penn State Landing 2024 4-Star Edge Jaylen Harvey

With Class of 2024 four-star edge rusher Jaylen Harvey taking back-to-back to Penn State, Brian Dohn, Leading Recruiting Analyst from 247Sports has given the talented pass rusher a Crystal Ball prediction to Penn State. Harvey is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound athlete who is from Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Men’s Hockey Gets big win Over Wisconsin, 2-1

No. 16 Penn State men’s hockey is still undefeated, starting its conference season with a 2-1 win over Wisconsin. Penn State opened its Big Ten slate on the road Friday night at the Kohl Center, and fought hard for a W after falling behind early. The Nittany Lions are...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Football Sights and Sounds: Robinson Back in Action, no Lee, Tengwall

Welcome to another Wednesday of Sights and Sounds from Penn State practice. It seemed like a normal Wednesday with coach James Franklin and company allowing the media to catch a glimpse of group and individual drills that featured the quarterbacks working with the skill position players and the linebackers working on interception drills ahead of Saturday’s showdown against Ohio State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State A Finalist for 2024 4-Star Wide Receiver Tyseer Denmark

Penn State’s success recruiting in the Philadelphia area over the last few seasons has been well documented. Some of the higher ranked gets include 2023 4-star DE Jameial Lyons, 2022 4-star DE Ken Talley (although he transfered), 2022 4-star DE Keon Wylie and 4-star LB Abdul Carter. The Nittany...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The NSN/Penn State Daily Notebook — October 27

Update (4:22 PM)- **David Davis will also be there. Davis (2026) is a freshman ATH at Pittsburgh’s Imani Christian Academy. Penn State offered him Sept. 6. **Korey “Chosen1” Wyatt will be in Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s showdown with Ohio State. Wyatt (2024) is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound ATH from Cheltenham High School in Wyncote, Pennsylvania. Penn State offered him April 19.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

James Franklin Defers to Pat Kraft on 2023 Scheduling Controversy

Penn State coach James Franklin was asked how he felt about Penn State starting Big Ten conference play on the road for the eighth consecutive season and 13th time in 14 years. He deferred to discussing that matter at another time. Athletic Director Pat Kraft spoke on the matter already...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy