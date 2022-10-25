Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Staff Predictions for Penn State-Ohio State
Here are our staff’s predictions for Saturday’s showdown between Penn State and Ohio State. It feels like Penn State’s only chance in this one is to hope Ohio State screws it up for itself. The talent disparity — especially at the most important positions — is enormous,...
nittanysportsnow.com
How to Watch: Penn State Football Week 9 vs. Ohio State
Penn State got a much-needed win last week against Minnesota, but this week’s game will against Ohio State will be a little harder. The No. 2 team in the country and perennial Big Ten king has come to Happy Valley. Ohio State brings its 7-0 record and celebrated offense to Beaver Stadium looking to, at worst, avoid an upset, and at best, not get embarrassed.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Urban Meyer Calls Beaver Stadium CFB’s ‘Toughest Stadium to Play in’
Most Penn State fans don’t like Urban Meyer. It’s probably fair to say that football fans generally don’t like Urban Meyer. But Penn State fans might like Meyer’s comments about Beaver Stadium and Penn State’s fans. “I’m telling you,” Meyer, now an analyst on Fox’s...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Parker Washington Gives Penn State Spark With 58-Yard TD
Penn State needed something from its offense, and it got something. After the first three drives ended in two Sean Clifford interceptions and a punt, receiver Parker Washington made the play of the day thus far, scoring on a 58-yard catch-and-run to pull Penn State to within a score against Ohio State.
nittanysportsnow.com
Walker’s 3 Keys to a Penn State Win Over Ohio State
No. 13 Penn State goes into Saturday’s game against No. 2 Ohio State as a 14.5-point underdog according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and there are valid reasons. Ohio State has averaged 54.3 points over its last six games. It leads the nation in yards per play. It has gone 36...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Players Excited to Finally Play OSU in Front of 100,000-Plus at Home
Penn State and Ohio State are supposed to play at Beaver Stadium every two years. But the last time the Buckeyes played in Happy Valley was a lot different, thanks to COVID-19. The teams played under the lights in late October, but only in front of 1,500 fans. Saturday’s game will be played in front of well over 100,000.
nittanysportsnow.com
Stroud, Ohio State’s Weapons Provide Big Test for Penn State
When Penn State’s defense lines up against the Ohio State offense Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, it will be the most talented group the Nittany Lions will have faced to date. That offense features Heisman front-runner C.J. Stroud who’s accounted for 28 touchdowns so far this season. It’s not...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Walker Report: No Excuses, James Franklin Needs to be Elite
It’s been four years since James Franklin made his now infamous speech on how Penn State no longer wanted to be great, but elite after its 27-26 loss to Ohio State in 2018. He talked about how the players needed to study film better, go to class, and take the weight training more seriously. He said that the program had gotten comfortable being a great program and that wasn’t going to be acceptable.
nittanysportsnow.com
247Sports Crystal Ball Has Penn State Landing 2024 4-Star Edge Jaylen Harvey
With Class of 2024 four-star edge rusher Jaylen Harvey taking back-to-back to Penn State, Brian Dohn, Leading Recruiting Analyst from 247Sports has given the talented pass rusher a Crystal Ball prediction to Penn State. Harvey is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound athlete who is from Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland....
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Hockey Gets big win Over Wisconsin, 2-1
No. 16 Penn State men’s hockey is still undefeated, starting its conference season with a 2-1 win over Wisconsin. Penn State opened its Big Ten slate on the road Friday night at the Kohl Center, and fought hard for a W after falling behind early. The Nittany Lions are...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Football Sights and Sounds: Robinson Back in Action, no Lee, Tengwall
Welcome to another Wednesday of Sights and Sounds from Penn State practice. It seemed like a normal Wednesday with coach James Franklin and company allowing the media to catch a glimpse of group and individual drills that featured the quarterbacks working with the skill position players and the linebackers working on interception drills ahead of Saturday’s showdown against Ohio State.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Now, He’s a Grown Man’: PSU CB Coach Terry Smith Talks Joey Porter Jr.’s Maturity
Joey Porter Jr. has come a long way since arriving at Penn State. On the field, he’s has established himself as a shutdown cornerback and will likely go in the first round of next year’s draft. Porter has also grown off the field, and his position coach, Terry...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State A Finalist for 2024 4-Star Wide Receiver Tyseer Denmark
Penn State’s success recruiting in the Philadelphia area over the last few seasons has been well documented. Some of the higher ranked gets include 2023 4-star DE Jameial Lyons, 2022 4-star DE Ken Talley (although he transfered), 2022 4-star DE Keon Wylie and 4-star LB Abdul Carter. The Nittany...
nittanysportsnow.com
The NSN/Penn State Daily Notebook — October 27
Update (4:22 PM)- **David Davis will also be there. Davis (2026) is a freshman ATH at Pittsburgh’s Imani Christian Academy. Penn State offered him Sept. 6. **Korey “Chosen1” Wyatt will be in Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s showdown with Ohio State. Wyatt (2024) is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound ATH from Cheltenham High School in Wyncote, Pennsylvania. Penn State offered him April 19.
nittanysportsnow.com
James Franklin Defers to Pat Kraft on 2023 Scheduling Controversy
Penn State coach James Franklin was asked how he felt about Penn State starting Big Ten conference play on the road for the eighth consecutive season and 13th time in 14 years. He deferred to discussing that matter at another time. Athletic Director Pat Kraft spoke on the matter already...
Comments / 0