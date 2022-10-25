Read full article on original website
J Wales
4d ago
…..this is a strike against Pingree……should be retired………
NB
3d ago
Pingree is not a very smart person and this demonstrates she's a follower.
Related
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene's hometown are embarrassed by her
In a deep dive into the unlikely possibility that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will lose her seat in November, some voters in her highly conservative district expressed dismay that they have to admit that she is their representative in Congress. According to the Guardian's David Smith, reporting from the...
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
'Partisan hack': Trump snaps back at judge who suggested he lied in court
Former President Donald Trump swiped back at a federal judge who alleged he spewed false information in court. Berating him as a "partisan hack," Trump disputed U.S. District Court Judge David Carter's allegation, countering that the judge peddled "ill informed statements" about him and should focus on the 2020 election instead.
WATCH: Bill Clinton admits ‘there is a limit’ to how many immigrants the US can take
Former Democratic President Bill Clinton said the United States cannot sustain a countless number of illegal immigrants crossing its border.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
Business Insider
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
POLITICO
Ryan runs red to save Senate Dems
LOSING RACE OR SAVING GRACE? — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has convinced Republicans that he’s enough of a threat that they’ve poured money into the open-seat Ohio Senate race, and in a twisted vote of confidence, his own party hasn’t followed suit. But win or lose,...
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen.But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.On Saturday, Palin appeared alongside her rivals in that race—Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won...
Ex-GOP Jan. 6 investigator warns there are still “three dozen” MAGA lawmakers who should be probed
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., served as a key researcher in the early days of the House Select Committee investigating the...
Bill Straub: Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been challenged in the past — but never like this
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, in what thus far has been a year of political discontent, seems to be picking up intra-party foes like a Dominican shortstop fielding groundballs. Effortlessly. There have been times during his 15-year tenure atop the GOP in the upper chamber that some dissent has emerged,...
WMTW
Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills responds to false claims in Maine Republican Party attack ad
BATH, Maine -- Oct. 20, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills is debunking a Maine Republican Party 30-second TV attack that accuses her of imposing one new tax, a nonexistent grocery tax, and trying to raise another, the state's gas tax, which she never did. Mills said in...
Former President Donald Trump says PGA Tour 'is being destroyed by the PGA (Tour)' at LIV Miami pro-am
DORAL, Fla. — While praising LIV Golf and the Saudis for doing “a fantastic job,” former president Donald Trump continued his crusade Thursday against the PGA Tour. Saying the Tour “really blew a great opportunity,” Trump called LIV Golf “big time” with “unlimited money.” Trump properties are hosting events in LIV’s inaugural season, including this week’s season-finale at Trump National Doral and will add a third next season at his course in Washington, D.C.
Nancy Pelosi Taunts Donald Trump Claiming He Isn't 'Man Enough' To Testify To Private January 6 Committee Panel
The United States House Select Committee voted to officially subpoena former President Donald Trump in relation to their investigation into the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol. Trump has until Friday, November 4, to provide the committee the necessary documents, and he is expected to sit for deposition 10 days later.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
Rep. Scott Perry Quietly Drops Suit Against DOJ After FBI Seized Cellphone Data
The Republican first said in August that the FBI seized his phone while he was traveling with family.
Liz Cheney warns that GOP "will splinter" if Trump is 2024 nominee
If Donald Trump becomes the nominee of the Republican Party in the 2024 election, "the party will shatter," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Sunday on "Meet the Press." Driving the news: "The party has either to come back from where we are right now, which is a very dangerous and toxic place, or the party will splinter and there will be a new conservative party that rises," Cheney added.
