94-Year-Old Known as ‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Dies Months After First Bath in Over 60 Years

An Iranian 94-year-old nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for famously not bathing since the middle of the 20th century has died. The BBC writes Amou Haji passed away on Sunday in Dezhgah village, which is located in the southern province of Fars. The local community called him “Uncle Haji.” Out of fear of contracting an illness, he hadn’t cleaned himself with soap or water for what’s been reported as roughly six or seven decades.
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Social media storm ends manhunt for The Beast

Following a viral mugshot, Jamies Sutton, (or ‘The Beast’) has been arrested during a raid in Leeton, NSW. Sutton, who was wanted for outstanding warrants quickly became internet famous after finding himself the centre of a curious manhunt. To assist in finding Sutton, the police released his image...
Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
