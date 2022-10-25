Read full article on original website
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
94-Year-Old Known as ‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Dies Months After First Bath in Over 60 Years
An Iranian 94-year-old nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for famously not bathing since the middle of the 20th century has died. The BBC writes Amou Haji passed away on Sunday in Dezhgah village, which is located in the southern province of Fars. The local community called him “Uncle Haji.” Out of fear of contracting an illness, he hadn’t cleaned himself with soap or water for what’s been reported as roughly six or seven decades.
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Social media storm ends manhunt for The Beast
Following a viral mugshot, Jamies Sutton, (or ‘The Beast’) has been arrested during a raid in Leeton, NSW. Sutton, who was wanted for outstanding warrants quickly became internet famous after finding himself the centre of a curious manhunt. To assist in finding Sutton, the police released his image...
Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation
A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Woman working in forest swallowed whole by 22-foot python with ‘a hug of death’: report
A 54-year-old woman working on a rubber plantation was reportedly swallowed whole on Sunday by a 22-foot python. The Washington Post reported that when she did not return home after work her family went looking for her and found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and knife on the forest floor. The...
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge
An Alabama man is accused of allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old baby while out on bond for a 2020 domestic violence charge.
2 key Jets offensive linemen dead, team says
The New York Jets announced the passing of former offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney on Sunday. They were 67 and 60 years old, respectively.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show
Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on Tuesday for referring to American youth as "our children" during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing their unborn child: report
A Texas man charged with attacking his pregnant girlfriend and killing their unborn child accepted a plea deal Monday and will serve no jail time.
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid
Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
Two Raleigh police officers on administrative leave after teenage suspect allegedly kills five people
The Raleigh Police Department is placing two officers on administrative leave following an incident on Oct. 13 in which a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodges twice when asked if he would 'take your AR-15'
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodged a question twice on Friday night during a debate when asked if he would confiscate AR-15's, as he has previously stated. The debate took place between Texas gubernatorial candidates Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, and Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Friday night. During the...
