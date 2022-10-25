ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Paris Masters and ATP Finals revealed

Recent events forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios, casting doubt on the future of his season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was surprised by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. Rafael Nadal later withdrew from the Laver Cup after playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring. In addition, his future involvement in 2022 was doubtful after the birth of his first son.
United Cup tennis competition to lead into Australia Open

SYDNEY (AP) — A new team competition with $15 million in prize money will open the 2023 tennis season ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia announced the formation of the United Cup on Friday (Thursday ET), saying it will involve women and men from 18 countries competing from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8. Matches will be played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

