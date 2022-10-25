Recent events forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios, casting doubt on the future of his season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was surprised by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. Rafael Nadal later withdrew from the Laver Cup after playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring. In addition, his future involvement in 2022 was doubtful after the birth of his first son.

