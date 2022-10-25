Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
sfstandard.com
This Tiny SF Alleyway Could Become a House in $1M Deal. Neighbors Aren’t Convinced
A tiny San Francisco alleyway—completely surrounded by homes—could become a new home if sold for $1 million. The ultra-skinny and oddly shaped 7,200-square-foot lot in the Richmond off Lake Street at 34 22nd Ave. is currently used by residents to access their garages. The lot is zoned for...
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Silicon Valley Tiny Home Zoned as Accessory Dwelling Unit
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives was over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City
The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
probrewer.com
Russell City Distillery + Real Estate, Hayward
Russell City Distillery + Real Estate, Hayward ( $2,600,000 ) The real estate is ideally suited for a distillery as it is built out as such, The property could also be used for many other retail or commercial uses if the buyer is not interested in the distillery equipment. In 2013 the property was fully renovated with new electrical panel, upgraded gas service, new electric throughout, all new sewer, plumbing, HVAC and seismic retrofit. The distillery property is an architectural masterpiece featuring an industrial modern design with polished concrete floors, floor to ceiling windows, steel moment frame structures, copper, and cinder block walls. The tasting room and retail space features rough sawn beams with a custom concrete tasting bar with Arcadia floor to ceiling retractable doors. There is a 600 square foot office upstairs. The exterior is finished with a smooth fine finish concrete. The distillery is capable of 10,000 cases annually and consists of a 750L Arnold Holstein still with 3 15HL fermenters, 1 15HL Reaction Tank, 1 10HL Blending Tank, 1 15HL Hot Water Tank, and 1 3000HL cold water storage tank. The fully contained rooftop boiler is a skid mounted 1 million btu Aldrich A3S4-25. The real estate has recently appraised at $2,600,000. This property is located in the Economic Development Opportunity Zone and qualifies for capital gains forgiveness. It may also qualify for Economic Development Assistance as well. The distillery has 1 ADA bathroom and the upstairs office has 1 bathroom. The distillery holds an ABC type 06 Still license for making alcoholic spirits and an ABC type 74 license for craft distilling, retail sales, tasting, and cocktails.
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent
This East Coast city jumped way up in price.
The Lemon Bowl
Berkeley’s Historic Claremont Club and Spa
With an amazing club and pool, delicious dining options, and located in beautiful Berkeley, California, the Claremont Club and Spa should top your list for next vacation spots. With the world opening up again, I was so excited to be given the opportunity to travel again and visit the amazing...
sfstandard.com
One of San Francisco’s Biggest Craft Brewers Will Close This Sunday
Less than three years after it opened a giant new facility in Mission Bay, Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery announced that it will close its doors as of Sunday, Oct. 30. “Timing is everything, and we were unfortunately hit with some of the worst timing possible,” cofounder and CEO Tim Obert said in an email Wednesday.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Hot Dog Restaurant Struggles With Crime in Area
The owner of a San Jose restaurant said his business is struggling due to the recent crime in the area. Mark's Hot Dogs has been serving the east San Jose community since 1936. “Well, it's something you work your whole life for. For me, it's emotional,” said Mark McClain, owner...
A piece of cake: How a Sunnyvale woman launched a nationwide army of bakers delivering birthday cakes to underserved kids
Cake4Kids volunteers have baked 40,000 birthday cakes for youth across the country, but they need help to meet demand on the Peninsula. Twelve years after a Sunnyvale woman first decided to bake a few birthday cakes for a Los Altos nonprofit serving kids in foster care, Cake4Kids, now a national nonprofit, delivered its 40,000th cake to a youth in need this year.
SF home prices are dropping faster than any other city in America, data shows
According to one index, housing prices in San Francisco dropped faster in August than in any other city in America - a 4.3 percent decline since July.
Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area
SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
beyondthecreek.com
Bottom Bunk Sneaker House Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that the sneaker store Bottom Bunk Sneaker House opened recently in downtown Walnut Creek where Buon Vino used to be. It looks like they sell highly sought after-market sneakers. Only one shoe is displayed, shrink-wrapped, with a QR code that can be scanned for the price. According to their Insta, it was founded by an ex-inmate and is, “focused on providing resources for formerly incarcerated people that are in need of direction.”
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
‘This screws the sellers:’ BMR owners say city is pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit in 2018, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
