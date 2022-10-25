ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo Heights, TX

seguintoday.com

Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun

(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SEGUIN, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Terlingua Chili Cook-off in Terlingua

Terlingua – Over the years, I’ve been blessed with bountiful bowls of chili at some incredible places like the Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin, and of course, Tolbert’s in Grapevine. Tolbert is a name synonymous with Texas chili thanks to Frank X. Tolbert.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
San Antonio Current

25 Texas parks within driving distance of San Antonio where you can see the fall colors

Texas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see autumnal hues. Many Texas parks, including some near San Antonio, put on a fall show each year. Whether you want to make a short jaunt to the Hill Country or have a more distant location in mind, these Texas parks are all worthy destinations for an autumnal road trip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 27 - Oct. 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

