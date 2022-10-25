Jules Bass, Producer and Director Known for ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ Dies at 87

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Correction Officers Saved A Prisoner From Suiciding In Manhattan CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
MySanAntonio
Stephen Grossman, ‘Newhart’ and ‘The Betty White Show’ Producer, Dies at 76
Stephen Grossman, a veteran television producer whose credits included eight years as coordinating producer on “Newhart,“ died on October 27 from coronavirus complications. Grossman was 76 years old. In addition to serving as a producer during “Newhart’s” entire series run, Grossman also worked on shows like “The Betty...
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Holiday Special Film Sets Premiere Date
The previously announced two-hour holiday special film featuring country/pop superstar Dolly Parton has set its debut date. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the special. Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer also star. Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers round out the cast. The film will include a pair of Parton’s iconic songs (“9 to...
MySanAntonio
'The Santa Clauses' Disney Plus Series Trailer Drops Ahead of the Holidays
Disney dropped the first trailer for The Santa Clauses on Thursday, giving us a glimpse at a Santa Claus who hangs up his boots and beard to spend more time living a normal life with his family. Faced with a world where the kids he once brought presents to have...
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir.
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Actor Karen Malina White Says Series Wanted to Honor the Victims of Color: ‘They Had Hopes and Dreams and Wonderful Families Who Loved Them’
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' told the heartbreaking stories of Dahmer's victims, a majority being men of color. Actor Karen Malina White, who played Shirley Hughes, explains the series wanted to highlight the young men.
A Head on A Head? She-Hulk 'Making of' Video Spills VFX Secrets
You’ve already seen Jen Walters “Hulk out,” but now Marvel Entertainment is pulling the curtain back, and giving fans insight on the many behind-the-scenes happenings that gave life to its most recent small-screen hero. In a new six-minute-plus video released Saturday (watch it by pressing PLAY above), She-Hulk VFX supervisors Shannon Justison and Dadi Einarsson go deep into how they used CGI performance capture alongside human actors, and how they ensured star Tatiana Maslany’s acting could shine through the massive amount of digital effects used in the final product. “We captured petabytes of data,” Justison says. “It was absurd how much data...
