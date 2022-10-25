Hillary Clinton: GOP has ‘plan to literally steal’ 2024 election

Hillary Clinton has claimed Republicans “already have a plan” to steal the 2024 presidential election, the latest in a series of wild charges by the former first lady, senator from New York and secretary of state.

“Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it,” Clinton says in the Oct. 21 video from the progressive organization Indivisible.

“The right-wing-controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections,” she adds, referring to a case before the high court involving the invalidation of North Carolina’s congressional map by a state court.

The case, Moore v. Harper, could give state legislatures more power in regulating elections for federal office.

As a result, Clinton warned, the upcoming presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote, “or even the anachronistic Electoral College ,” but by Republican-controlled state legislatures.

In the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump won 304 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227, though she received nearly 2.9 million more raw votes than the Republican. It was the largest popular-vote margin in favor of any defeated presidential candidate in US history.

Following her loss, Clinton notoriously alleged that the election was stolen from her, comparing it in a 2019 interview with CBS News to “applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado.”

“He knows he’s an illegitimate president,” she said of Trump . “I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used, from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that — there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did.”

Despite there being no evidence that the 2016 election was anything but aboveboard, Clinton has insisted there is a “widespread understanding” that the election was not conducted legitimately.

“There’s just a lot that I think will be revealed. History will discover,” Clinton said in a 2020 interview on The Atlantic’s politics podcast .

“You don’t win by 3 million votes and have all this other shenanigans and stuff going on and not come away with an idea like, ‘Whoa, something’s not right here.’ That was a deep sense of unease,” she said.

Indivisible has spotlighted six swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — where the group says Democrats must regain control of state legislatures in order to “defeat the MAGA coup,” referring to Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.