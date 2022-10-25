God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition is up for pre-order on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Here's everything that comes with the bundle, and how to get your hands on it. Santa Monica Studio's upcoming action-adventure game God of War Ragnarök is set for release next month, on Nov. 9. Despite being a sequel to 2018's God of War, Ragnarök will be the ninth installment in the God of War series. As one of the most anticipated titles to come out this year, plenty of players are eager to get their hands on pre-order copies of the game.

2 DAYS AGO