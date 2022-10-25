Read full article on original website
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Woolly Worms Have Arrived and They’re Predicting Southern Indiana’s 2022-23 Winter Weather
If you love a snowy winter, like me, you have probably been pretty pleased with recent winter 2022 predictions that have been published. All of them say that we are in for a hunker-down kind of winter. But, the Woolly worm has something different to say about what our winter will look and feel like.
Phys.org
River experts weigh in as Mississippi River levels reach record low
In the month of October, the Mississippi River has seen record low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the level is revealing a more than 100-year-old sunken ferry and the underbelly of the USS Kidd. "While this is the time of the year when the river levels are...
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in Southeast U.S., including NC and SC
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
ourquadcities.com
Railroad merger fight hits next level
Democrats in Iowa took their fight against the railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to a new level Thursday. They kicked off the “Secure our Future” tour in LeClaire. They maintain there will be more safety hazards and noise pollution that would come from the...
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
KWQC
Plenty of sun Friday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Thursday night will start partly cloudy with clearing and chilly 30s by daybreak. Sun Friday will kick those highs back into the 60s for most, and the 60s. continue into the weekend with sun Saturday and...
KWQC
2022 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Illinois and Iowa (KWQC) - Spooky Season is upon us in the Quad Cities! From all of us at TV6, we want to wish you a Happy Halloween!. If you’re wondering when your city is hosting trick-or-treat, we’ve got you covered. Below is a comprehensive list of all trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area. All trick-or-treat days are Monday, October 31 unless otherwise noted.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
The Festive Iowa Village Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
Another holiday season is just about upon us. Once November starts, it's game over for fall, and hello yuletide season. Stores and shops blaring Christmas music, businesses offering deals galore, and holiday lights going up on storefronts and apartments everywhere. It's really hard to not like the holiday season, isn't...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Illinois?
After over seven months of local clocks operating in daylight saving time, the time for clocks to fall back is quickly approaching. Clocks in Illinois will shift back to standard time in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 6 in 2022, with the official end of DST coming at 2 a.m. on that Sunday.
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?
Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
