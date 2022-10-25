Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Ice-T Celebrates Milestone Ahead of Newest 'Law & Order: SVU' Episode
Ice-T recently celebrated being one of the "longest-running" male actors on tv. Early successes for the 64-year-old rapper included minor roles in 1980's Breakin' and its sequel before landing a significant lead role in 1991's New Jack City. He would later appear on television screens in the Law & Order spinoff series Law & Order: SVU as Sergeant Fin Tutuola for over twenty years. He was originally intended to be in just a few episodes, but Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, impressed showrunners so much that he became a series regular. Ice-T has now appeared in nearly 500 episodes, making him the show's second longest-serving cast member, behind Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson. "Longest running male actor in TV History," he wrote in an Oct. 25 Twitter post. "Don't tell me what CANT be done."
Popculture
Beloved Disney+ Show Quietly Canceled
Earth to Ned, one of the more unique original series Disney+ released, was canceled months ago. Eliza Skinner, the show's head writer and co-executive producer, shared the sad news with fans back in April. Interest in Earth to Ned was revived recently when series writer Sierra Katow asked her TikTok followers if they were familiar with it.
Popculture
Shonda Rhimes Reveals She Wants to Revive One of Her Former Shows
Shonda Rhimes may be busy with her new Netflix deal, but she has a beloved series of hers that if she had the chance to revive, she would. While promoting her new Bridgerton book recently, Rhymes shocked the hosts of Good Morning America when she revealed which ABC series she'd bring back. "I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn't finish telling our stories on Private Practice," she said. "We had so many more stories we could tell … I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibilities where you are learning and seeing things happen at the same things happen medically."
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Robo Girl Is a TV Star
The Masked Singer had a surprise in store for audiences this week. After Robo Girl wowed the judges during last week's Andrew Lloyd Webber episode, she was shockingly unmasked at the end of the Muppets episode Wednesday. She was revealed to be a major TV star. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Beetle Is an Iconic TV Host
The Masked Singer Season 8 is back on track this week, with no baseball interruptions. This week's episode saw two more unmaskings and another early favorite for the championship. One of the unmasked characters was Beetle, played by an iconic television host who is still a household name. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend Revealed
It looks like Alex Rodriguez has a new girlfriend. According to Page Six, the former New York Yankees star was spotted with fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. Page Six said he is "enjoying spending time" with Cordeiro, and the two were seen walking "hand in hand" down the street.
Popculture
Matthew Perry Talks Salma Hayek's Unhelpful Acting Tips After Keanu Reeves Controversy
Matthew Perry is sharing yet another celebrity anecdote in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing – this time about Salma Hayek. The Friends alum recalled his experience making his first big movie alongside the actress as they co-starred in the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In.
Popculture
'Frosty the Snowman' TV Airdate Revealed
Christmas lovers rejoice, Frosty the Snowman will kick off the holiday season next month when it airs on CBS. The network just announced that Frosty the Snowman will air on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Those hoping to catch the special on broadcast TV will have their best shot here.
Popculture
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Expecting Another Baby Following Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon loves making babies. The Masked Singer host will become a father for the 12th time. Alyssa Scott, the mother of Cannon's late son Zen, has announced that she's pregnant with the duo's second child. Scott has a daughter from a previous relationship. Her and Cannon's son Zen died in 2021 at just 5 months old after a private battle with a rare form of brain cancer. Scott made the announcement of her pregnancy in an Instagram photo of her baby bump while holding her daughter, Zeela, in matching blue ensembles, seemingly hinting she's having a boy. "With you by my side…" she captioned the photo.
Popculture
'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Hospitalized After Being Attacked Before Comedy Show
Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was involved in a scary incident near NYC's Comedy Cellar, leaving him bleeding before a show. According to PEOPLE, Redd was scheduled to perform a set at the popular club when he was allegedly assaulted by a man after exiting his car and walked to the venue.
Popculture
Khloe Kardashian Addresses Son's Rumored Name
Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a son, via surrogate. However, she has yet to reveal her little one's name. As InTouch Weekly noted, Kardashian is responding to a rumor that she named her son "Snowy." During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kardashian shared the...
Popculture
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Confirms Identity of Dragon in Season Finale
The Dance of the Dragons has officially begun as the civil war over the Iron Throne kicks off on HBO's House of the Dragon. Taking place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is set during a period of time during which dragons ruled the sky, and during House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale on Sunday, fans were introduced to a mysterious new dragon, and now they have a name for the beast.
Popculture
'The Mole' Tried to Cast a Beloved TV Host
The Mole recently wrapped up its first revived season on Netflix (Season 6 overall), but an interesting casting detail has surfaced amidst its success on the platform. The show seemingly wanted to cast a beloved TV host as one of the contestants, but the deal did not work. The interview personality in question was Fiona Nova, who's best known for her projects with G4TV and Rooster Teeth. Nova was one of the co-hosts of Attack of the Show! and The Feedback before G4's abrupt shutdown earlier this month, but she almost added Netflix star to her resume.
Popculture
MTV Bringing Back Iconic Show From The Early 2000s
If you want to see how your favorite celebrities are living in their lavish homes, MTV's popular Cribs docuseries is returning. The half-hour show first debuted on the network in 2000 and became an instant viewer favorite for giving an inside look into the home decor and car collection of their favorite musicians, actors, and athletes. In each episode, two or three celebrities gave a tour of his or her abode, showcasing the expensive and outlandish things installed inside and out. Some of the most memorable episodes included Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons, 50 Cent, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Hugh Hefner, and more. Now, the show is returning for its 19th season on Oct. 27 at 9p EST with Matt James & Tyler Cameron, Olivia Culpo, and Dwight Howard.
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir.
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Says She Had a 'Wedding for Myself' on 50th Birthday
Jennifer Garner uniquely celebrated a significant life event. For her latest cover story in Town & Country, the actress opened up about her 50th birthday party. "I basically had a wedding for myself," she told the publication. "I was so shocked that I was doing it." Garner also used the occasion to raise money for a good cause. Town & Country interviewer Mickey Rapkin wrote that she asked her guests "to fill 5,000 backpacks with enough food to feed a family of four" for the Blessings In a Backpack program."I put everyone to work," she added.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 28)
It's the weekend before Halloween, and Netflix is making sure that there are more treats than tricks. As trick-or-treaters prepare to don their best costumes for Halloween 2022, the streaming giant is preparing for a bewitchingly fun weekend with the arrival of 10 new titles from its October 2022 content list. The new arrivals, all of which are Netflix original series and films, promise to cast a spell on viewers, with new additions including everything from a new season of the hit adult animated series Big Mouth to the premiere of Wendell & Wild.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Holiday Special Film Sets Premiere Date
The previously announced two-hour holiday special film featuring country/pop superstar Dolly Parton has set its debut date. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the special. Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer also star. Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers round out the cast. The film will include a pair of Parton’s iconic songs (“9 to...
Popculture
CBS Reality Competition Moves to Paramount+
It's been announced that CBS' newest reality competition series The Real Love Boat has moved to Paramount+. According to TV Line, starting with the show's upcoming fifth episode, The Real Love Boat will be a Paramount+ exclusive. Over on CBS, the show's Wednesday night timeslot will be filled with new episodes of The Amazing Race.
Comments / 0