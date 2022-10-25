Watch: The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has released a trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Left to right, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Lementieff, Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Karen Gillan, James Gunn and Michael Rooker attend the premiere of "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2" in London in 2017. Director James Gunn has returned to direct the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

The trailer features Dave Bautista , as Drax, and Pom Klementieff, as Mantis, traveling to Earth to kidnap Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon as a Christmas gift for series protagonist Star-Lord, who is portrayed by Chris Pratt .

James Gunn , who directed the previous two Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, returned to direct the special.

Earlier this year Gunn told Radio Times "the 'Holiday Special' is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life," adding "it's totally ridiculous and every day we can't believe that we're making it."

Gunn tweeted the new trailer with the message "Our holiday gift to you - 11.25.22- only on Disney +"

This article originally appeared on UPI.com