Watch: Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager participating in a surf ski race escaped injury when a suspected great white shark approached and bit a hole in his surf ski.

Nathaniel Drummond, 19, was competing in the race Sunday at Seacliff Beach in Adelaide, South Australia, when he was flung into the ocean by a sudden impact.

"The shark just came up and hit me from beneath," Drummond told 7News . "All of a sudden I felt my ski just lift above the water and next thing I knew I was in the air and then I was in the water."

Competitors rushed to Drummond's aid and he was given a ride back to shore on another surf ski.

Drummond's surf ski was recovered and he discovered a shark had bitten a hole in the bottom, near where his feet had been.

A shark tooth left behind after the bite is being sent for analysis to determine whether the shark was indeed a great white.

