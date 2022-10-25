ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Ball-hawking Montet helps change Saints’ fortunes

When St. Louis Catholic head coach Brock Matherne sets Graham Montet loose on the field, he knows exactly what he is going to get — a leader and a tackling machine. “He is so explosive,” Matherne said. “The best thing that he does — he is a smart football player — is he knows his run reads and his keys.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Tors score twice in fourth quarter to beat New Iberia

SULPHUR — Running back Garrison Burgess and quarterback Gage Trahan broke the century mark on Friday as the Sulphur Tors found their ground game, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to beat New Iberia 17-14 and end a two-game slide. Burgess ran for 108 yards and a score on...
SULPHUR, LA
High School Football PRO

Port Neches, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nederland High School football team will have a game with Port Neches-Groves High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
PORT NECHES, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Jerry Captain

Jerry Captain, 68, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home in Kinder, La. He was born Jan. 21, 1954, to Leon Captain Sr., and Louella Tyler Captain in Kinder, La. He worked at El Paso Gas Company until his retirement. He loved nature, horses and spending quality time with his family, especially his daughter and grandchildren.
KINDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Daniel “Danny” E. Sheridan

Daniel E. “Danny” Sheridan III, of Lacassine, La., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Welsh, La. Danny was born Jan. 17, 1948, in Lake Charles, to Daniel E. Sheridan II and Rosemary (Falcon) Sheridan. He was a 1966 Graduate of Lacassine High School and attended McNeese State University on a basketball scholarship, where he was a founding member of Delta Sigma Phi, and from where he earned his Bachelors of Business Management Degree in 1970.
LACASSINE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Joyce Marie Malvo

Visitation for Joyce Marie Malvo will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 9 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery. Mrs. Malvo departed this life Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in her residence surrounded by her family.
WESTLAKE, LA
beauregardnews.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Madeline Courville Churchman

Madeline Courville Churchman, age 79, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. She was born in Eunice, La., and lived in Richard, La., until the age of 5. Her parents moved to Lake Charles in 1948. At the age of 6 she was in the first ever, First Grade class for St. Margaret Catholic School with 52 students and 1 teacher. She learned English quickly and made many lifelong friends. She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1962. After graduation, Madeline worked for Commercial Securities, a loan company, where she was afforded wonderful growth opportunities. At about that same time she met the love of her life, Dr. Carl Churchman. The two fell in love, married in October 1963, and had 4 children. Madeline became the office manager for her husband and spent several decades in his office. When he retired, his son took over and Madeline continued being his office manager for several more years.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Tracy Lynn McDonald

Tracy Lynn McDonald, 57, of Lake Charles, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in a local hospital. Tracy was born on July 12, 1965, in Palm Beach County, Fla. She was raised in Florida in the Miramar Beach area where she was a graduate of Miramar High School. Tracy moved to Clayton, Ga., where she opened and operated her own nail salon. She moved to Lake Charles in 2010. Tracy belonged to the American Legion and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BOO-tastic bash returns to Prien Lake Mall

From 5 – 7 p.m. on Halloween, trick-or-treaters will be able to meander through the Prien Lake Mall looking for candy. Various retailers throughout the mall will be offering treats for dressed-up visitors. The event will be filled with safe, family fun. Michael Castille, director of community services for...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Water hydrant testing begins Monday in LC

Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the Lake Charles Fire Department will be conducting its annual inspection of water hydrants in the city and in Ward 3, District 2. The LCFD is required to conduct the inspection of water hydrants once per year and 25 percent flow testing as one of the conditions to maintain its Class Two Fire Rating. This process is expected to last through Dec. 31.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Doyle: Difference between praying for revival and being the revival

There is a difference between praying for revival and making the decision to be the revival, according to Rev. David Doyle, the student evangelism pastor at Trinity Baptist Church. Doyle shared the latest good news about The Good News at Trinity. For the last 53 weeks, the church has celebrated...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Accident on FM1136 Claims Life

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
ORANGE, TX

