Madeline Courville Churchman, age 79, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. She was born in Eunice, La., and lived in Richard, La., until the age of 5. Her parents moved to Lake Charles in 1948. At the age of 6 she was in the first ever, First Grade class for St. Margaret Catholic School with 52 students and 1 teacher. She learned English quickly and made many lifelong friends. She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1962. After graduation, Madeline worked for Commercial Securities, a loan company, where she was afforded wonderful growth opportunities. At about that same time she met the love of her life, Dr. Carl Churchman. The two fell in love, married in October 1963, and had 4 children. Madeline became the office manager for her husband and spent several decades in his office. When he retired, his son took over and Madeline continued being his office manager for several more years.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO