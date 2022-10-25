Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Ball-hawking Montet helps change Saints’ fortunes
When St. Louis Catholic head coach Brock Matherne sets Graham Montet loose on the field, he knows exactly what he is going to get — a leader and a tackling machine. “He is so explosive,” Matherne said. “The best thing that he does — he is a smart football player — is he knows his run reads and his keys.
Lake Charles American Press
District champs: Iowa forces three turnovers in fourth quarter to clinch title
SULPHUR — Iowa’s defense came up with big plays in the fourth quarter to clinch the District 3-3A championship with a 29-21 win over St. Louis Catholic Thursday at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium. With never more than a one-possession lead in the quarter, the Yellow Jackets (8-1, 6-0)...
Lake Charles American Press
Tors score twice in fourth quarter to beat New Iberia
SULPHUR — Running back Garrison Burgess and quarterback Gage Trahan broke the century mark on Friday as the Sulphur Tors found their ground game, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to beat New Iberia 17-14 and end a two-game slide. Burgess ran for 108 yards and a score on...
KPLC TV
Multiple football games moved to tonight due to threat of inclement weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a full schedule of high school football games tonight after multiple games were moved due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night. There is a chance of widespread rain in the area Friday evening. Because of the threat of severe weather, Pickering...
Lake Charles American Press
Title bout: Iowa, St. Louis can settle district championship head to head
Iowa can clinch the District 3-3A title with a win over St. Louis Catholic tonight, while a St. Louis win clinches it a share of the crown. The teams will play at Sulphur’s Matt Walker Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. today. Iowa (7-1, 5-0) enters on a five-game winning...
Port Neches, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lake Charles American Press
Jerry Captain
Jerry Captain, 68, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home in Kinder, La. He was born Jan. 21, 1954, to Leon Captain Sr., and Louella Tyler Captain in Kinder, La. He worked at El Paso Gas Company until his retirement. He loved nature, horses and spending quality time with his family, especially his daughter and grandchildren.
Lake Charles American Press
Daniel “Danny” E. Sheridan
Daniel E. “Danny” Sheridan III, of Lacassine, La., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Welsh, La. Danny was born Jan. 17, 1948, in Lake Charles, to Daniel E. Sheridan II and Rosemary (Falcon) Sheridan. He was a 1966 Graduate of Lacassine High School and attended McNeese State University on a basketball scholarship, where he was a founding member of Delta Sigma Phi, and from where he earned his Bachelors of Business Management Degree in 1970.
Lake Charles American Press
Joyce Marie Malvo
Visitation for Joyce Marie Malvo will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 9 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery. Mrs. Malvo departed this life Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in her residence surrounded by her family.
beauregardnews.com
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
Lake Charles American Press
Madeline Courville Churchman
Madeline Courville Churchman, age 79, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. She was born in Eunice, La., and lived in Richard, La., until the age of 5. Her parents moved to Lake Charles in 1948. At the age of 6 she was in the first ever, First Grade class for St. Margaret Catholic School with 52 students and 1 teacher. She learned English quickly and made many lifelong friends. She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1962. After graduation, Madeline worked for Commercial Securities, a loan company, where she was afforded wonderful growth opportunities. At about that same time she met the love of her life, Dr. Carl Churchman. The two fell in love, married in October 1963, and had 4 children. Madeline became the office manager for her husband and spent several decades in his office. When he retired, his son took over and Madeline continued being his office manager for several more years.
Lake Charles American Press
Tracy Lynn McDonald
Tracy Lynn McDonald, 57, of Lake Charles, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in a local hospital. Tracy was born on July 12, 1965, in Palm Beach County, Fla. She was raised in Florida in the Miramar Beach area where she was a graduate of Miramar High School. Tracy moved to Clayton, Ga., where she opened and operated her own nail salon. She moved to Lake Charles in 2010. Tracy belonged to the American Legion and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
Lake Charles American Press
BOO-tastic bash returns to Prien Lake Mall
From 5 – 7 p.m. on Halloween, trick-or-treaters will be able to meander through the Prien Lake Mall looking for candy. Various retailers throughout the mall will be offering treats for dressed-up visitors. The event will be filled with safe, family fun. Michael Castille, director of community services for...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
Lake Charles American Press
Water hydrant testing begins Monday in LC
Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the Lake Charles Fire Department will be conducting its annual inspection of water hydrants in the city and in Ward 3, District 2. The LCFD is required to conduct the inspection of water hydrants once per year and 25 percent flow testing as one of the conditions to maintain its Class Two Fire Rating. This process is expected to last through Dec. 31.
Lake Charles American Press
Doyle: Difference between praying for revival and being the revival
There is a difference between praying for revival and making the decision to be the revival, according to Rev. David Doyle, the student evangelism pastor at Trinity Baptist Church. Doyle shared the latest good news about The Good News at Trinity. For the last 53 weeks, the church has celebrated...
Lake Charles American Press
‘Shop with a Cop’: Boys and Girls Club youngsters rewarded with shopping spree
Blayson Hardy got busy dunking on a low, over-the-door hoop and had to be prompted to finish shopping. Ahmad Jones must have gone down the shoe aisle at least five times before he zeroed in on a pair of Nikes. Academy wanted to mark National First Responders Day in a...
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
kogt.com
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life
DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
