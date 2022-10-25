Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press
Woman arrested following attempted carjacking, leads to recovery of other vehicle
ABINGDON — A Maryland woman was arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Glade Spring, Virginia — and later offered information related to a stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, Washington County, Virginia, officials said. According to a press release from the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday,...
DOJ: These are the active missing persons cold cases in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States each year. Although many missing people are found, others remain missing for more than a year – what many law enforcement agencies consider “cold cases.” Below are active cases of people missing […]
Carter County authorities searching for truck owner after 3 alleged church thefts
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck investigators believe is tied to at least three alleged church thefts in Carter and Washington counties. Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 two-wheel […]
wymt.com
q95fm.net
Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
Husband & wife arrested in Erwin drug bust, police chief reports
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An undercover drug operation led Erwin authorities to the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road, where they arrested a married couple on Wednesday. A news release from the Erwin Police Department states the agency and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gordon L. Lyons, 66, and Tammy G. Lyons, 63, both […]
Johnson City Press
19 arrested in connection with 2021 Big Stone Gap policeman’s death
ABINGDON - Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler. Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.
q95fm.net
Two Men from Bell County Facing Drug and Gun Charges after Traffic Stop
Two men are now facing felony charges after drugs and firearms were found in car during traffic stop. Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night were conducting a checkpoint on Highway 217 when a deputy noticed the driver of a car that was stopped wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
993thex.com
Unicoi County Man Flees Police, Hits Cruiser, Caught With Drugs
An Unicoi County man, who previously fled police on his motorcycle is in serious trouble after he narrowly misses hitting an officer who was attempting another traffic stop. Perry McQuiod was stopped in an alley way and refused officers commands and recklessly took off at a high rate of speed. McQuiod then lost control of his Suzuki GSX motorcycle and struck a police cruiser causing damages. McQuiod was then taken into custody and officers discovered a baggie containing what is believed to be heroin. McQuoid is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced investigators found what appeared to be the remains of an adult near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park on Thursday morning. A release states that a caller directed authorities to the apparent body, and the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division as well as special […]
Unicoi man accused of fleeing JCPD, running into police car with motorcycle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi man faces several felony charges after police (JCPD) say he fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle and later crashed into an officer’s cruiser Tuesday afternoon. A news release from authorities alleges that Perry McQuoid escaped an attempted traffic stop on a red Suzuki GSX motorcycle. When […]
wcyb.com
Kingsport man sentenced for role in January 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON (WCYB) — A Kingsport man was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison Thursday for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. Albuquerque Head, 43, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a Capital police officer. According to court documents, Head was among rioters participating in the assault on...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
Kingsport man sentenced to 7+ years in prison for role in Capitol riots
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after he assaulted a law enforcement officer in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Albuquerque Head, 43, was sentenced to 90 months in prison on Thursday. Head was sentenced in […]
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Burglary, Stalking Charges
A man out of Pike County is now facing burglary and stalking charges, following his indictment on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Myra Barnes Avenue over an apparent disturbance. Upon their arrival, police noticed shattered glass along with large holes in the front porch. A woman within...
2 seriously injured after Bristol Highway crash in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two drivers were seriously injured after a crash on Bristol Highway Thursday afternoon, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Investigators at the scene of the crash told News Channel 11 that both drivers of a pickup truck and a utility vehicle were transported to the Johnson City Medical […]
supertalk929.com
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport
UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
