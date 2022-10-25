Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A shed filled with dolls, a house adorned with mermaids and more in Austin’s Weird Homes Tour
Austin's Weird Homes Tour allows people to check out the accommodations of local artists and collectors embellished to reflect their own unique sensibilities. There are seven homes on the tour this year, and tickets are available for $40.
Eater
Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters
Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
hellogeorgetown.com
Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences Open in Georgetown, TX
Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Purity Kimani, the business specializes in luxurious bubble picnics for special occasions such as date nights, anniversaries, birthdays, engagements or just for fun!. “I really enjoy decorating and making beautiful spaces as well as having a good...
Eater
Austin Pizza Truck Is Taking Over Vacated Pizza Restaurant
Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area sometime in December. Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he plans to...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Mobile Loaves and Fishes breaks ground on village expansion; 1,400 more homes to come for homeless
Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an Austin nonprofit that serves the city's homeless community, broke ground on its village expansion on Wednesday.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
CBS Austin
Tired of scrubbing grout, West Shore Home shares a simple solution
10/26/22 — During the fall season, people shift their attention toward getting their homes in order. You may dread it, but one task you don't have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton from West Shore Home explains how their showers make cleaning a breeze. Follow us...
leaders.com
A Surprising Turn in Luxury Homes
Home builders have been rushing to fill the need for more homes over the last two years, but now with the economy slowing, their inventory is piling up. Luxury homes were selling faster than builders could make them just a few years ago. Now, the home sales have plummeted. In...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Terlingua Chili Cook-off in Terlingua
Terlingua – Over the years, I’ve been blessed with bountiful bowls of chili at some incredible places like the Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin, and of course, Tolbert’s in Grapevine. Tolbert is a name synonymous with Texas chili thanks to Frank X. Tolbert.
dailytrib.com
Volunteer to build beds for kids Oct. 29 in Marble Falls
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Texas Hill Country, a new local chapter of the national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, needs volunteers for its first solo chapter build. The build takes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the parking lot at Lowe’s of Marble Falls, 3200 U.S. 281.
ktswblog.net
South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022
Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
Austin falls to No. 13 on list of Top 25 best places to live in U.S.
It's no surprise, it's pretty darn expensive to live here.
Eater
Austin Chef Who Served Ramen out of His Garage Is Opening a Restaurant
One of Austin’s most exclusive dining spots had been a chef’s counter serving bowls of ramen in a home garage. And now, Ramen Garage chef Christopher Krinsky will be opening his own restaurant next year. The tentatively named Ramen Del Barrio will open within Hana World Market at 1700 Parmer Lane, Suite 100 in the Scofield Farms neighborhood up in North Austin in early 2023.
KXAN
Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Vintage Avon Earrings
Shop the online ReStore for unique, head-to-toe looks to wear to your next holiday dinner or party! From clothing and shoes to jewelry and bags, you’ll find brand name items – in new and gently used condition – for less. This week’s featured item is a pair of Vintage 1984 Avon Convertible Poinsettia Stud Earrings.
hellogeorgetown.com
Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX
Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
KWTX
‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation. Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s...
Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November
Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
Comments / 0