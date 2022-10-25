ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters

Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences Open in Georgetown, TX

Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Purity Kimani, the business specializes in luxurious bubble picnics for special occasions such as date nights, anniversaries, birthdays, engagements or just for fun!. “I really enjoy decorating and making beautiful spaces as well as having a good...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Eater

Austin Pizza Truck Is Taking Over Vacated Pizza Restaurant

Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area sometime in December. Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he plans to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tired of scrubbing grout, West Shore Home shares a simple solution

10/26/22 — During the fall season, people shift their attention toward getting their homes in order. You may dread it, but one task you don't have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton from West Shore Home explains how their showers make cleaning a breeze. Follow us...
AUSTIN, TX
leaders.com

A Surprising Turn in Luxury Homes

Home builders have been rushing to fill the need for more homes over the last two years, but now with the economy slowing, their inventory is piling up. Luxury homes were selling faster than builders could make them just a few years ago. Now, the home sales have plummeted. In...
AUSTIN, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Terlingua Chili Cook-off in Terlingua

Terlingua – Over the years, I’ve been blessed with bountiful bowls of chili at some incredible places like the Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin, and of course, Tolbert’s in Grapevine. Tolbert is a name synonymous with Texas chili thanks to Frank X. Tolbert.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
dailytrib.com

Volunteer to build beds for kids Oct. 29 in Marble Falls

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Texas Hill Country, a new local chapter of the national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, needs volunteers for its first solo chapter build. The build takes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the parking lot at Lowe’s of Marble Falls, 3200 U.S. 281.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
ktswblog.net

South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022

Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Eater

Austin Chef Who Served Ramen out of His Garage Is Opening a Restaurant

One of Austin’s most exclusive dining spots had been a chef’s counter serving bowls of ramen in a home garage. And now, Ramen Garage chef Christopher Krinsky will be opening his own restaurant next year. The tentatively named Ramen Del Barrio will open within Hana World Market at 1700 Parmer Lane, Suite 100 in the Scofield Farms neighborhood up in North Austin in early 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Vintage Avon Earrings

Shop the online ReStore for unique, head-to-toe looks to wear to your next holiday dinner or party! From clothing and shoes to jewelry and bags, you’ll find brand name items – in new and gently used condition – for less. This week’s featured item is a pair of Vintage 1984 Avon Convertible Poinsettia Stud Earrings.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX

Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November

Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy