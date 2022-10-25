Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Joining Scott County Auditor for Election-Equipment Testing, Media Interviews to Highlight Steps to Protect Election Security on Wednesday, October 26

The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.

GLIDDEN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO