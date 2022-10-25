Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Joining Scott County Auditor for Election-Equipment Testing, Media Interviews to Highlight Steps to Protect Election Security on Wednesday, October 26

Read full article on original website
bleedingheartland.com
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
KCRG.com
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
KCCI.com
Iowa sheriffs endorse gun rights constitutional amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa sheriffs are speaking out in support of a proposedgun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But not everyone thinks it's appropriate for sheriffs to endorse political issues. Iowans will vote on the so-called "Second Amendment" bill on Nov. 8. "Whenever one of my constituents...
kscj.com
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
weareiowa.com
Here's what you need to know about the Iowa Attorney General race
IOWA, USA — With Iowa voters focused on high-profile gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, let's take at another statewide race on the ballot: Iowa Attorney General. The attorney general is a lawyer elected to represent the state in legal proceedings and provide legal advice to the state government. This...
WOWT
Reynolds attorneys push for reinstatement of 2018 Iowa law banning abortion at 6 weeks
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. A judge had permanently blocked that...
Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election
DES MOINES, Iowa — In addition to choosing Iowa’s governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state’s constitution. Iowans will vote on Amendment One, officially known as “The right to keep and bear arms.” Voters will […]
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Tyler Buller to the Court of Appeals
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 27, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Tyler Buller as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Buller, of Johnston, Iowa, currently serves as an Assistant Attorney General in the Iowa Department of Justice. Buller received his undergraduate degree from Drake University and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.
rcreader.com
Sen Charles “Chuck” Grassley, Gov Kim Reynolds Lead Iowa Youth Straw Poll Early Results
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 26, 2022) — More than 13,000 students across Iowa made their voices heard by participating in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll on Tuesday, October 25. Students in K-12 schools were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s congressional and gubernatorial races. The purpose of the poll is to serve as a fun learning activity to engage young people in civics.
KBUR
Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations, positive cases increase
Des Moines, IA- Reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa increased in the past week. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1,915 new COVID cases were reported over the past week or an average of about 274 cases per day. That’s 60 per day higher than the previous week, and the most since September.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
rcreader.com
1000 Friends of Iowa Taking Nominations for 2022 Best Development Awards
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 28, 2022) — 1000 Friends of Iowa, a statewide non-profit organization focused on promoting responsible land use and sustainability, has opened the nomination period for its Best Development Awards Program. The awards program, in its 21st year, recognizes Iowa’s thoughtfully-considered projects and programs that connect...
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
weareiowa.com
Judges are on the ballot statewide come November: Here's what you need to know
IOWA, USA — Local 5 will have live election results at this link on Tuesday, Nov. 8 starting at 8 p.m. Iowans will hit the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for highly contested races that will elect the state's governor, U.S. senator, members of Iowa's statehouse legislature and more.
rcreader.com
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller: Participation in Take Back Day Helps Reduce Opioid Addiction, Overdose Deaths
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 27, 2022) — Attorney General Tom Miller encourages Iowans to help curb the state’s opioid epidemic by participating in National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. The National Take Back program provides opportunities twice a year for Iowans to properly dispose of...
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
