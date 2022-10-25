ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talon Marks

Donation Drive for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

To honor this Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Cerritos College had a donation drive for survivors and victims of domestic abuse. The donation drive is being held in Falcon’s Nest/Game Room from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 3-31. Some products that can be donated are Shampoos, Conditioners, Deodorants,...
CERRITOS, CA
Talon Marks

Domestic Violence donation at Cerritos College

Sophia Castillo: To honor National Domestic Violence Awareness month, Cerritos College is having a donation drive for survivors and victims of domestic abuse. The donation drive is being held in Falcon’s Nest and in the Game Room from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all of October. Some products that...
CERRITOS, CA
Talon Marks

Cerritos College held job fair; helps students and community

Joel Carpio: Cerritos College hosted the job fair event on Oct. 4 and around 100 students showed up to see the jobs that were available. Many companies showed out for the job fair like Amazon, FedEx, Costco, Chase Bank and Porto’s Bakery & Cafe to name a few. Lizette...
CERRITOS, CA
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talon Marks

Anthony Rendon secures $17 million for Cerritos

Lukas Luna-Arellano: California Speaker Of The Assembly Anthony Rendon has secured 17 Million dollars for Cerritos and was celebrated for his feat with a presentation held on Oct. 19. The Prop 98 allocation will be used to construct the student services and admin center, as well as the student transit...
CERRITOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy