Salem, OH

Salem Girls Soccer 0, West Geauga Wolverines 5

Salem Girls Soccer season came to a close on Monday at Sebo Stadium by a score of 5-0 to West Geauga in the 2022 OHSAA D2 district semi-finals. The Lady Quakers battled hard but came up short against a very good West G team. The Quakers finish the season with a 13-4-1 record (4-0-1 EBC).
SALEM, OH
2022 EBC Fall All-League Selections

On Tuesday November 15th, the Eastern Buckeye Conference will host its annual fall sports all-league banquet at Almost Home Event Center in Sebring, Ohio. All 1st team EBC student-athletes and their guests, along with coaches and school administrators will gather to recognize their accomplishments as individuals and teams. Below are the 2022 fall EBC all-league selections for the Salem Quakers. Congratulations to all of our student-athletes and coaches on a fantastic fall sports season. Go Quakers!
SALEM, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
CANTON, OH
Stats to Know for Stark County Playoffs

Welcome to High School Football, playoff style. We are now into the part of the season where it is one- and-done. One loss and it’s the end of your football season. For 20 teams in the county (we do include Green in this count) 13 have made it thus far. That means 65% of our teams made it to week 11.
STARK COUNTY, OH
A Closer Look: Three Days of High School Football

What a final weekend of the regular season we had on WHBC radio! Each of the 3 rivalry weekend games brought something special that we were able to share with you through our broadcasts. Thursday night we had a very young and undermanned St. Thomas Knight team playing on the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Funeral Services held for Minerva cross country runner killed in accident in Cambridge

MINERVA, Ohio – Funeral services were held Thursday morning for 16-year-old Matthew Grubb. He was the Minerva cross country runner that died in a tragic accident during a cross country meet in Cambridge last Saturday. Grubb died at Akron Children’s Hospital were he was flown after being treated at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. The service was held at the Minerva First Christian Church and burial followed at a nearby cemetery.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
Akron's Summit Lake community breaks ground on new trail

Akron’s Summit Lake community broke ground on a new trail today. The resident-led project is intended to bring equity in public spaces to a historically underserved community. The Ohio and Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will go around Summit Lake and connect to the Towpath Trail. In the early...
AKRON, OH
Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
SANDUSKY, OH
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet

Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
MINERVA, OH
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH

