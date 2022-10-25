Read full article on original website
Man dies after fatal single-vehicle crash on State Route 8 near Stow
STOW, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a man died following a semi-tanker gas truck fire overnight in Summit County on State Route 8. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Stow...
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Several injured in 5-vehicle crash on State Route 2 in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Route 2 that involved five vehicles and seriously injured two people late Thursday afternoon in Lorain County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Route 2 eastbound just east of the...
Two trucks and SUV involved in Salem crash
A road was closed after multiple vehicles crashed Thursday night.
Plane crashes near Warren Airport; pilot taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio — An 82-year-old man has been badly hurt following a plane crash in Trumbull County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-engine aircraft went down near a home in Southington Township just before 12:45 p.m., not far from Warren Airport. The pilot, identified as Girard resident Richard H. Coles, was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 in Lorain County
BROWNHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured and two others, including a 2-year-old child, were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash Thursday on Ohio 2 in Lorain County. The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 5:18 p.m. east of Vermilion Road. Traffic on Ohio 2...
Driver dies after 2 commercial vehicles collide on Ohio Turnpike, OSHP says
One driver died after two commercial vehicles collided on Interstate 80 near West 130th Street in Cuyahoga County Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Akron police release bodycam footage from funeral procession crash that killed two young boys
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 3News on Friday from a deadly funeral procession crash that happened on October 6. The footage showed the chaotic scene after two cars crashed, then at least one shot was fired. Two children, 12-year-old Tymar Allen and 6-year-old...
Driver dead after semi rolls over, catches fire
A semi-truck driver died early Friday morning after his tanker carrying gasoline rolled over and caught fire.
whbc.com
Responding Canton Fire Ambulance Involved in Crash
CANTON, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just minor injuries in a collision between a Canton Fire Department ambulance and a pickup truck on Tuesday. A two-person paramedic crew was responding to an emergency when the two vehicles came together on 11th Street NE at Cherry Avenue. The paramedics...
Cuyahoga County led Ohio in pedestrian-involved crashes last Halloween; officials hope for safer 2022
CLEVELAND — In 2021, there were 33 pedestrian-involved crashes in Ohio during Halloween weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Cuyahoga County led the state with six of those crashes, including the only fatal crash during the holiday period. Sgt. Bridget Matt with OSHP told 3News they usually...
State Route 8 southbound reopens after deadly fuel tanker crash
Massive flames broke out in Stow early Friday morning on State Route 8 after a deadly fuel tanker crash.
cleveland19.com
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township. Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22. According to the report from the...
Route 2 eastbound beyond Jerusalem Road in Lorain has reopened
Route 2 eastbound just beyond Jerusalem Road in Lorain has reopened since being closed due to a crash according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
‘Alarming’: Euclid police warn residents as reports of stolen checks increase
Police in Euclid are concerned about an increase in reports of checks being stolen from the mail and then being forged and cashed.
Report: Man ran from police during Liberty traffic stop
Liberty Police Department initiated a traffic stop and pulled over a vehicle with passenger Gerald Brown, 59, in the area of Belmont and Fairlawn Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
Fatal shooting started with argument in Cleveland store: Police
Investigators have released more details on a Cleveland store shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured Wednesday afternoon.
2 skydivers collide, get tangled up, crash through roof of training center
Two skydivers became tangled and crashed through the roof of a skydiving center in Geauga Co., injuring both skydivers and another man inside the building upon whom one of the skydivers landed.
