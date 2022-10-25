SOUTHINGTON, Ohio — An 82-year-old man has been badly hurt following a plane crash in Trumbull County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-engine aircraft went down near a home in Southington Township just before 12:45 p.m., not far from Warren Airport. The pilot, identified as Girard resident Richard H. Coles, was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

