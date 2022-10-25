ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

WKYC

Plane crashes near Warren Airport; pilot taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio — An 82-year-old man has been badly hurt following a plane crash in Trumbull County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-engine aircraft went down near a home in Southington Township just before 12:45 p.m., not far from Warren Airport. The pilot, identified as Girard resident Richard H. Coles, was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

Responding Canton Fire Ambulance Involved in Crash

CANTON, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just minor injuries in a collision between a Canton Fire Department ambulance and a pickup truck on Tuesday. A two-person paramedic crew was responding to an emergency when the two vehicles came together on 11th Street NE at Cherry Avenue. The paramedics...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter

SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
SOLON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
