Read full article on original website
Related
Fracking Caused Daily Earthquakes at U.K. Excavation Site, New Data Shows
Earlier this week, U.K. climate minister, Graham Stuart made global headlines for labeling domestic fracking a "green policy." However, House of Commons Library data, which was analyzed by the Liberal Democrats, shows fracking caused daily earthquakes at a U.K. drilling site in 2018 and 2019. That's right — the fracking site, which was situated near Blackpool, was reportedly slammed with a whopping 192 earthquakes over the course of only 182 days.
Sweden, One of the Eco-Friendliest Countries, Scraps Its Ministry of the Environment
For years, Sweden was considered to be one of the eco-friendliest countries in the world. It was the first country to issue carbon taxes, it relies on 52 percent renewables, its recycling system is state-of-the-art, and vintage fashion is the norm. But with the new government, citizens and politicians alike are concerned things in the environmental department are about to take a dark turn.
Russian agents may have hacked former British PM Liz Truss's phone: report
The Russian agents would have had access to details about Ukraine weapon shipments and criticisms Liz Truss privately raised about then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Leftist, Pro-Environment Candidate Lula Seeks to Unseat Bolsonaro as Brazil's Next President
Since taking office as Brazil’s president on the first day of 2019, Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his environmental policies — namely, for rolling back various protections for the Amazon rainforest, making way for development and deforestation. With the 2022 Brazil election for president around the...
Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning
Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack. The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.
Vegan Protestors Controversially Dump Milk on Grocery Aisle Floors
Don't cry over spilled milk... instead, hold the dairy industry accountable for its destructive impact on both animals and the planet. A group of vegan activists, from the British organization Animal Rebellion, are raising awareness of the dairy industry's environmental impact, by engaging in a milk pour protest. Yes, you heard that correctly — protestors are literally dumping cartons of milk in the aisles of grocery stores across Scotland and England.
Only 4.7 Percent of Plastic Was Recycled in the U.S. in 2021, Greenpeace Report Finds
For decades, recycling has been touted as one of the easiest and most important things that individuals can do for the planet. However, many environmentalists and skeptics have found that the plastic recycling industry can be a bit of a scam, leading many to wonder: does plastic get recycled?. Article...
Hydropower at China’s Largest Plant, Three Gorges Dam, Stunted by Ongoing Drought
Though hydropower is one of the oldest and reliable sources of green energy, it's taking a major hit from the climate crisis. Power production is suffering at China's largest hydropower plant, Three Gorges Dam, as a result of a drought that's been going on for decades now. Power production fell by at least 30 percent last month. And because the country so heavily relies on the green fuel source, local factories have had to shut down, resulting in serious supply chain issues.
The Fast Furniture Industry Kills Billions of Trees Every Year, Study Shows
Even though you've likely heard time and time again that cheaply-made clothing from the fast fashion industry simply isn't worth its hefty environmental impact, inhumanity, and poor quality clothing, you may not realize that cheaply-made furniture can also take a nasty toll on dear old Mother Earth. Similar to fast fashion, the environmental impact of the fast furniture industry is shockingly high.
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0