ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Sunak ally and former education secretary Gavin Williamson returns to Government

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKZOD_0imH5pmL00

Sir Gavin Williamson is returning to Government, with the Rishi Sunak ally rewarded with a role in the Cabinet Office.

The former education secretary becomes a minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office, as the new Prime Minister picked out a new-look administration as he took over from Liz Truss.

Sir Gavin was education secretary from July 2019 until September 2021 and is remembered for overseeing the exams fiasco in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Twice sacked as a Cabinet minister, he was seen as a key figure in the early stages of the Tory leadership campaign over the summer as Rishi Sunak sought to win over the support of MPs in his first attempt at becoming prime minister.

The new role could potentially give Sir Gavin, also a former defence secretary and chief whip, considerable influence in the heart of Government.

He is one of several eye-catching appointments made by Mr Sunak, as he seeks to unite all wings of his party after a fractious few weeks for the Conservatives.

During a lengthy career representing South Staffordshire, Sir Gavin was dumped as defence secretary following an inquiry into a leak from the National Security Council.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rishi Sunak blasted for ‘failure of leadership’ by snubbing Cop27 climate summit

Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “massive failure of leadership” after backing out of attending the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month. Liz Truss was set to attend the United Nations climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh but Downing Street said on Thursday that Mr Sunak would instead focus on “pressing domestic commitments”.
newschain

Sunak sees climate credentials questioned amid windfall tax speculation

Rishi Sunak’s climate credentials were under scrutiny on Friday after the new Prime Minister decided to snub Cop27, amid speculation that he could move to expand the windfall tax on energy companies. Climate activists and opposition MPs have been urging the new prime minister to go further on his...
newschain

Government urged to investigate reports of Liz Truss phone hacking

The Government has been urged to launch an urgent investigation following reports that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked. The breach was discovered when then-foreign secretary Ms Truss was running for the Tory leadership in the summer, but details were suppressed by then-prime minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, The Mail on Sunday reported.
newschain

Removal vans in Downing Street as Rishi Sunak moves in

Rishi Sunak is moving into No 10 on Saturday, the Prime Minister’s press secretary confirmed after removal vans were spotted in Downing Street. Six months after moving out, Mr Sunak and his family are returning to the flat above No 10, which they inhabited when he was chancellor in Boris Johnson’s Government.
newschain

Scottish Government minister quits in opposition to gender reform Bill

Nicola Sturgeon has accepted the resignation of one of her ministers over her opposition to controversial gender legislation just hours before the Bill was due to go to a vote. Community safety minister Ash Regan said her “conscience” would not allow her to vote with the Scottish Government and back...
newschain

Restoring fracking ban ‘beggars belief’, says Cuadrilla chief

It “beggars belief” that new Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has decided to bring back a ban on fracking in England, the chief executive of the UK’s first fracking company has said. The move was branded as having “no rational scientific justification” by Cuadrilla’s chief executive Francis Egan....
newschain

King to miss Cop27 as No 10 and Palace agree trip would not be ‘right’

The King has been advised not to attend the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, Downing Street acknowledged, arguing it is not the “right occasion” for him to make the trip. No 10 conceded for the first time on Friday that Charles had been urged not to attend the United Nations conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.
newschain

Just Stop Oil activists spray orange paint on Rolex building in central London

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed paint on a high end jeweller in central London. At 8.43am on Friday, two protesters sprayed orange paint from a fire extinguisher over the premises of Rolex in Knightsbridge. Both were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been taken into custody at...
newschain

NFL superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen divorce finalised

American football player Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen have reached a divorce settlement after 13 years of marriage, the couple have confirmed in statements on social media. The break-up comes after quarterback Brady made a U-turn about his retirement from the NFL in February, returning to the Tampa...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Items belonging to Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai to fetch thousands at auction

A selection of items belonging to rock legend and former Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai are expected to fetch thousands when they go under the hammer next month. Items belonging to the award-winning musician, who collaborated with Frank Zappa as well as fictional British band Spinal Tap, are due to be auctioned on November 12.
newschain

At least nine dead and 100 injured after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

At least nine people were killed and dozens more were injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital Seoul, officials have said. Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said at least 60 more...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
163K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy