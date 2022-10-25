Read full article on original website
MH Fagin
3d ago
Great Sheriff & person! Hoke Co should name the aquatic ctr after Sheriff Peterkin! He's done more for us than the others
Reply
3
Carleen Rhuebottom
3d ago
Most honorable man I ever had the pleasure to meet. Truly an exemplary human being that all of us would do well to try and pattern ourselves after. If this world had more like him it would be so much better. Thank you Sheriff Peterkins for all you brought to Hoke County
Reply
2
William Blackburn
3d ago
That was Very Nice What They Done. He was a good man did alot for Hoke County Will Be Miss God Blessed You Amen
Reply
3
Related
WRAL
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
cbs17
2 people may have ‘vital information’ about Cumberland County homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they’re looking for two people who may have vital information about a deadly shooting in Fayetteville Friday night. Saturday afternoon, deputies said they’re looking to speak with 34-year-old Maurice Richardson of Fayetteville and 32-year-old Brittany Moore of Hope Mills.
Moore County man charged in Hoffman shooting
HOFFMAN — A young man from Moore County is accused of shooting a Richmond County resident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman on Oct. 26. Deputies spoke to witnesses and...
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. Cumberland County deputies responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive around 7:56 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center,...
cbs17
Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
WECT
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy facing an assault charge who recently was sworn in with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is no longer with the agency, officials said. Michael Hal Shaw II was sworn in this week as an auxiliary deputy with...
WECT
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy who resigned after an alleged assault is now sworn in and working for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office as an auxiliary deputy. Michael Shaw is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The charge...
cbs17
Former Cumberland County Detention Officer arrested for providing a cell phone to a detainee, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former detention officer on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office began an investigation into Monique Rossetta Smith, 29, after a policy violation was reported in October. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office received information and found evidence that...
WRAL
Hoke Co. schools locked down during hour-long search for man on the run
RAEFORD, N.C. — It was an anxious day at several public schools in central North Carolina as the school day was disrupted by lockdowns and evacuations. Students and staff are safe tonight after two Hoke County schools were temporarily locked down. It happened at Hoke County High School and East Hoke Middle School.
Cameras on Harnett County school buses capture the scene as drivers blow by; fines add up to more than half a million
In the year since Harnett County Schools outfitted the district’s buses cameras to catch drivers who pass as students try to board, the BusPatrol technology has captured thousands of violations, and the county has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Violations start at $400 if a driver...
NC high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say
The officer found an unloaded 9-millimeter Kahr handgun and seven loose bullets, deputies said.
WRAL
Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
sunny943.com
Cape Fear Valley Honors Late Sheriff Hubert Peterkin at Hoke Hospital
Raeford and Hoke County lost a remarkable man a year ago in Sheriff Hubert Peterkin, and now Cape Fear Valley Health has honored him at their Hoke Hospital facility. Sheriff Peterkin died unexpectedly on October 22, 2021, after a distinguished 34-year career in law enforcement. Cape Fear Valley Health paid tribute to his legacy by unveiling the Sheriff Hubert Peterkin Community Room on Tuesday at the Hoke Hospital.
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
cbs17
Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
cbs17
6 people displaced after Morrisville apartment fire, officials say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people are displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex in Morrisville on Saturday morning. On Saturday at 10:12 a.m., the Morrisville Fire Department was dispatched to the Bexley at Preston Apartments on 2300 Sterling Green Drive near Crabtree Creek and Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville.
WRAL
Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County
CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
WRAL
Harnett County tickets thousands of drivers for stop-arm violations
In this school year, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office has issued nearly 700 tickets in the first two months of classes. In this school year, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office has issued nearly 700 tickets in the first two months of classes.
WRAL
A student brought a gun to school in Fayetteville. Then everything went right.
Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic...
Woman charged in Rockingham stabbing
ROCKINGHAM — A woman already awaiting trial on misdemeanor assault charges is accused of trying to kill a man last week. According to documents from the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at a residence on Long Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Comments / 6