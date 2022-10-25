ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego and Vilter shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 29, near Muskego and Vilter. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe

MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 30th and St. Paul: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in the city's Merrill Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 28. Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot near 30th and St. Paul around 8:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. MPD is looking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting video released; suspect dead after incident

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Oct. 28 released footage from a fatal, officer-involved shooting that happened in September, part of the department's "Community Briefing" series. The shooting happened near 33rd and Galena the night of Sept. 13. Police said 40-year-old Sherman Solomon and two others were involved...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 people shot, wounded in separate incidents on Friday night: police

MILWAUKEE - On Friday night, Oct.28, three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were shot in separate incidents. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot near 30th and St. Paul around 8:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Near Forest Home and Grant,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused; selling cocaine, fentanyl to undercover officers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in Washington County with 12 felony counts for allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover officers on three separate occasions since September. The accused is Kerontae Pickens. A Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office says Pickens was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis officer hit, Milwaukee driver arrested

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 19, was arrested after hitting an officer while driving away from an attempted traffic stop near 84th and Greenfield. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released. After the crash, police said officers spotted the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two men charged with killing Milwaukee woman, setting her body on fire

MILWAUKEE — Two men are being charged in the killing of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman and burning her body. Sultan Shareef and Johnny Hopgood are facing multiple charges in the killing of Kania Brunson. Someone discovered Brunson's remains on Sept. 24 near Keefe Avenue and Palmer Street. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego Kohl's theft; 'Grab and dash,' more than $2K in merchandise

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected of shoplifting from the Kohl's Department Store in Muskego on Sunday, Oct. 23. Officials say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the two women entered the Kohl's on Janesville Road, collected more than $2,000 worth of Nike and Adidas brand Kohl's merchandise, and left the store without paying for the goods. Officials described this incident as a "grab and dash."
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian hit by wheel, seriously injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man sustained life-threatening injuries when a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said. Video released Friday shows the moment the wheel flew off – hitting the 80-year-old man as he walked on 84th Street under I-94 around 9:10 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man with hand on man's neck in video charged

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against a man they say is seen in a video with his hand around the neck of another man who lives with disabilities and has the "mental capacity of a 5-year-old." This incident occurred on Oct. 10 near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man burglarized 8 businesses over 8 days, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Octavius Maddox, 34, of Milwaukee, faces eight counts of burglary of a building or dwelling after prosecutors say he burglarized eight businesses, many of them on North Avenue, over eight days. The first crime happened Sept. 29 at Advance Auto Parts on North Avenue, where surveillance showed a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

West Allis police officer struck by car

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis police say a driver hit an officer during a traffic stop Thursday. It happened at 84th Street and Greenfield Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Investigators said the driver then sped off. Police chased the car about 20 blocks to 64th Street and Greenfield Avenue,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy