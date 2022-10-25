Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego and Vilter shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 29, near Muskego and Vilter. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
Edited video shows deadly shoot-out with Milwaukee police near 33rd, Cherry
Milwaukee police released edited video showing parts of the shootout between a group of men and Milwaukee police officers on Sept. 13 near 33rd and Cherry.
WISN
VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe
MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 30th and St. Paul: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in the city's Merrill Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 28. Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot near 30th and St. Paul around 8:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. MPD is looking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting video released; suspect dead after incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Oct. 28 released footage from a fatal, officer-involved shooting that happened in September, part of the department's "Community Briefing" series. The shooting happened near 33rd and Galena the night of Sept. 13. Police said 40-year-old Sherman Solomon and two others were involved...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 people shot, wounded in separate incidents on Friday night: police
MILWAUKEE - On Friday night, Oct.28, three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were shot in separate incidents. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot near 30th and St. Paul around 8:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Near Forest Home and Grant,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run victim speaks; driver, financial help sought
MILWAUKEE - A hit-and-run victim is home after spending more than a month recovering at a hospital – and later at a rehab facility. An unknown driver hit the Milwaukee woman as she crossed the street at 16th and Lincoln on the city's south side. "I have to march...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; selling cocaine, fentanyl to undercover officers
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in Washington County with 12 felony counts for allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover officers on three separate occasions since September. The accused is Kerontae Pickens. A Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office says Pickens was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis officer hit, Milwaukee driver arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 19, was arrested after hitting an officer while driving away from an attempted traffic stop near 84th and Greenfield. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released. After the crash, police said officers spotted the...
8 months later: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Brownstone Social Lounge
Milwaukee police confirm they have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting at the Brownstone Social Lounge that left 31-year-old Krystal Tucker dead earlier this year.
WISN
Two men charged with killing Milwaukee woman, setting her body on fire
MILWAUKEE — Two men are being charged in the killing of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman and burning her body. Sultan Shareef and Johnny Hopgood are facing multiple charges in the killing of Kania Brunson. Someone discovered Brunson's remains on Sept. 24 near Keefe Avenue and Palmer Street. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego Kohl's theft; 'Grab and dash,' more than $2K in merchandise
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected of shoplifting from the Kohl's Department Store in Muskego on Sunday, Oct. 23. Officials say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the two women entered the Kohl's on Janesville Road, collected more than $2,000 worth of Nike and Adidas brand Kohl's merchandise, and left the store without paying for the goods. Officials described this incident as a "grab and dash."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beaten to death, killers stole car: police
A Milwaukee man, beaten to death, also had his car stolen on the city's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 25. Police are searching for the killers, investigating the incident as a homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian hit by wheel, seriously injured in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man sustained life-threatening injuries when a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said. Video released Friday shows the moment the wheel flew off – hitting the 80-year-old man as he walked on 84th Street under I-94 around 9:10 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man with hand on man's neck in video charged
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against a man they say is seen in a video with his hand around the neck of another man who lives with disabilities and has the "mental capacity of a 5-year-old." This incident occurred on Oct. 10 near 25th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man burglarized 8 businesses over 8 days, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Octavius Maddox, 34, of Milwaukee, faces eight counts of burglary of a building or dwelling after prosecutors say he burglarized eight businesses, many of them on North Avenue, over eight days. The first crime happened Sept. 29 at Advance Auto Parts on North Avenue, where surveillance showed a...
WISN
West Allis police officer struck by car
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis police say a driver hit an officer during a traffic stop Thursday. It happened at 84th Street and Greenfield Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Investigators said the driver then sped off. Police chased the car about 20 blocks to 64th Street and Greenfield Avenue,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
