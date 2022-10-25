ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Australians clueless about their country's most endangered species

Australia holds an unenviable conservation status: it's the fourth-worst country in the world for species extinctions and is in the top three for critically endangered animals. This week's Federal Budget included a $224 million allocation to help save threatened species—news that coincides with some concerning findings of a new paper...
BBC

'I never knew my mother escaped the Holocaust'

Michael Goodwin was brought up by adoptive parents in Australia believing he was of Irish Catholic descent. He grew up wanting to find out something about his mother. Now at the age of 80 he knows, at last, the truth about his real family. It was only in later life...
Phys.org

Global warming palpable for 96% of humans: study

Whether they realized it or not, some 7.6 billion people—96 percent of humanity—felt global warming's impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. But some regions felt it far more sharply and frequently than others, according to a report based on peer-reviewed methods from Climate...
Phys.org

What's in the mud? Flood victims' fears eased by early test results

Flooding stirs up river sediments, which can spread contaminants in our waterways and floodplains. Flood water can carry sediments bearing contaminants from a range of sources, both historical and new, such as sewage, petrol stations, industrial yards and farming areas. This is worrying many people whose homes and gardens have been hit by repeated floods across eastern Australia.
Phys.org

Rare canine rabies case discovered near Paris

A rare case of rabies has been detected in a dog in the Paris region which had bitten several people, the French agriculture ministry announced Thursday. "The Pasteur Institute confirmed a case of rabies in a Husky-cross dog held in a shelter in Evry-Courcouronnes in Essonne," south of the French capital, the statement said.
Phys.org

What tropical trees can teach about the environment

Rose Oelkers is a tree-ring scientist with a difficult task: studying trees that don't have annual rings—or at least not very clearly defined ones. Currently a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate at the Columbia Climate School's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, she analyzes tropical tree species in Bolivia and Peru to characterize their growth patterns and responses to changes in the environment.
Phys.org

Crime, COVID and climate change—South African tourism faces many threats, but it's resilient

South Africa's tourism industry has been rocked by the murder of a German visitor during an attempted robbery. The development resulted in negative media publicity, with a potentially adverse impact on the country's image as a safe tourist destination. This comes at a time when the sector is recovering from the devastating effects of the COVID pandemic. The Conversation Africa's political editor Thabo Leshilo asked Kaitano Dube, an expert in ecotourism, about tourism's place in South Africa's economy.
Phys.org

Finding microbes rarer than a ticket to the moon

You are more likely to take a trip to the Moon than to see a microbe called Legendrea loyezae under a microscope. Nasa's Apollo program has sent a total of 24 people to the Moon between 1968 and 1972. Only four people (including us) have ever found Legendrea loyezae from its discovery in 1908 to our recently published study.

