Phys.org
Australians clueless about their country's most endangered species
Australia holds an unenviable conservation status: it's the fourth-worst country in the world for species extinctions and is in the top three for critically endangered animals. This week's Federal Budget included a $224 million allocation to help save threatened species—news that coincides with some concerning findings of a new paper...
Phys.org
The most horrifying part of Halloween is the useless piles of waste it creates. Why not do it differently?
Thousands of young people roaming the streets at night in scary costumes, knocking on strangers' doors and threatening pranks if their demands for treats are not met. What could possibly go wrong?. Well, for starters, there's the frightening amount of waste produced by those few hours of Halloween fun. In...
Phys.org
The case of Latin America's mysterious disappearing (and reappearing) white-lipped peccaries
A collaborative study published in PLOS ONE documents the periodic disappearance (and reappearance) of white-lipped peccaries in nine countries in South and Central America. The authors say the population fluctuations may represent the first documented case of natural population cyclicity in a Neotropical mammal. The study is led by the...
Phys.org
10 is too young to be in court—NZ should raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility
Recent news that thousands of charges have been filed in the Waikato and Auckland youth courts in the past nine months once again put a spotlight on youth crime and our responses to it. This comes not long after a recent rise in ram raids and smash-and-grab burglaries by young...
BBC
'I never knew my mother escaped the Holocaust'
Michael Goodwin was brought up by adoptive parents in Australia believing he was of Irish Catholic descent. He grew up wanting to find out something about his mother. Now at the age of 80 he knows, at last, the truth about his real family. It was only in later life...
Phys.org
Global warming palpable for 96% of humans: study
Whether they realized it or not, some 7.6 billion people—96 percent of humanity—felt global warming's impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. But some regions felt it far more sharply and frequently than others, according to a report based on peer-reviewed methods from Climate...
Phys.org
What's in the mud? Flood victims' fears eased by early test results
Flooding stirs up river sediments, which can spread contaminants in our waterways and floodplains. Flood water can carry sediments bearing contaminants from a range of sources, both historical and new, such as sewage, petrol stations, industrial yards and farming areas. This is worrying many people whose homes and gardens have been hit by repeated floods across eastern Australia.
Phys.org
Rare canine rabies case discovered near Paris
A rare case of rabies has been detected in a dog in the Paris region which had bitten several people, the French agriculture ministry announced Thursday. "The Pasteur Institute confirmed a case of rabies in a Husky-cross dog held in a shelter in Evry-Courcouronnes in Essonne," south of the French capital, the statement said.
Phys.org
Beyond a state of sandbagging: What can we learn from all the floods, in the UK and overseas?
"We are […] sandbagging the state," New South Wales Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke declared on Saturday. And so we endure the third La Niña season with this waiting-for-the-next-disaster attitude. After heavy rain and repeated floods across Australia's eastern states over the past three years, it's worth considering...
Phys.org
What tropical trees can teach about the environment
Rose Oelkers is a tree-ring scientist with a difficult task: studying trees that don't have annual rings—or at least not very clearly defined ones. Currently a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate at the Columbia Climate School's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, she analyzes tropical tree species in Bolivia and Peru to characterize their growth patterns and responses to changes in the environment.
Phys.org
Dead crustaceans washing up on England's north-east coast may be victims of the green industrial revolution
Thousands of dead and dying crabs and lobsters washed up along a 50km stretch of England's north-east coast last autumn. Observers reported seeing the animals experience peculiar behaviors including convulsions, before suffering paralysis and death. An initial investigation conducted by the Department of Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, concluded that...
Phys.org
Crime, COVID and climate change—South African tourism faces many threats, but it's resilient
South Africa's tourism industry has been rocked by the murder of a German visitor during an attempted robbery. The development resulted in negative media publicity, with a potentially adverse impact on the country's image as a safe tourist destination. This comes at a time when the sector is recovering from the devastating effects of the COVID pandemic. The Conversation Africa's political editor Thabo Leshilo asked Kaitano Dube, an expert in ecotourism, about tourism's place in South Africa's economy.
Phys.org
Finding microbes rarer than a ticket to the moon
You are more likely to take a trip to the Moon than to see a microbe called Legendrea loyezae under a microscope. Nasa's Apollo program has sent a total of 24 people to the Moon between 1968 and 1972. Only four people (including us) have ever found Legendrea loyezae from its discovery in 1908 to our recently published study.
