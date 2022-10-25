ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Speaks: Do Kansans trust the outcome of elections?

By Matthew Kelly / The Wichita Eagle
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLke8_0imH5TYT00

WICHITA, Kan. ( Kansas.com ) — As Kansans prepare to decide a razor-thin governor’s race and other key contests up and down the midterm ballot, a weighted survey analysis from Fort Hays State University says 69.1% of adult residents have faith in the integrity of Kansas elections.

More than two-thirds of Kansans trust the outcome of state elections, the study found, despite the election denialism that has taken root across the country in the two years since Donald Trump refused to concede the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

The Kansas Speaks public opinion survey , published annually by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs, considered responses from 520 Kansans, weighted by age, education, race and political orientation to mirror the demographics of the state. The Docking Institute contracted with QualtricsXM to select a representative sample of Kansans, who were asked to respond to 47 multiple choice questions on a range of topics in September and October.

“We are confident that we have a pretty good representation of what the whole set of adult Kansans would say if we could survey everybody in the adult population,” said Brett Zollinger, sociology chair at FHSU and director of the Docking Institute.

The survey found that 7.6% of adult Kansans don’t trust that the reported winners of state elections are actually the candidates who earn the most votes. Another 19.2% are neutral on the issue.

According to Kansas Speaks, 48.1% of adult residents think fraud is “generally not a problem” in Kansas elections while 16.1% say it is a problem and the remainder are unsure or neutral on the issue. Just 11.6% think state and local election officials in Kansas commit election fraud to alter election outcomes, while 48.4% disagree.

“That’s the general trend in the last two years. People are generally more confident in local elections and Kansas elections, less confident with national elections,” said Jian Sun, assistant director of the Docking Institute. The Kansas Speaks survey did not ask respondents about their confidence in federal elections.

According to an analysis from FiveThirtyEight, 60% of Americans’ ballots this fall will feature at least one candidate who denies the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

As Kansas attorney general, Derek Schmidt joined a post-election lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to challenge election procedures in four key swing states that went for Biden. Schmidt, now the Republican nominee for governor, and Kris Kobach, the GOP nominee to replace Schmidt as attorney general, did not respond to The Eagle’s candidate questionnaire . All major-party candidates in statewide races who responded said they accepted Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.

The survey also asked for Kansans’ opinions on ballot drop boxes, which are central to numerous election fraud conspiracy theories despite assurances from Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab that they are secure.

According to the survey, 30.5% of Kansans say drop boxes should be banned while 45.4% say they should remain legal.

Last week, a federal judge in Kansas City threw out a lawsuit attempting to stop the use of ballot drop boxes and electronic voting machines in the 2022 midterm elections.

Early voting in Sedgwick County began Monday and runs through Nov. 7.

This story was published as part of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of 10 media partners, including The Eagle and KSN-TV. This year, the collaborative, with funding support from the Wichita Community Foundation, joined the Docking Institute as a co-sponsor of the poll.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 6

apheod
3d ago

Yeah, who would dare to suggest that our highly corrupt country where the entire political system is bought and paid for by corporations and banks, would have anything less than fair and honest elections?!

Reply
8
Roger Hurford
3d ago

I trust elections. It's for the most part, every Politician and so many of those who work for them that I do not trust.

Reply
5
Related
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Down-ballot races could shift education agenda

Voters in Northeast Kansas will soon decide the shape of the Kansas State Board of Education for the next two years. Candidates chosen by statewide primaries in August have set the stage for a general election that may alter the way KSDE has operated for, at least, the past 10 years and impact all Kansas schools.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Ballot questions answered: Sheriff amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The November 8 general election includes a couple amendment questions, one of which relates to sheriff’s departments in Kansas counties. Currently, the Kansas Constitution requires a sheriff be elected by a majority vote of the citizens of the respective county they are seeking election. However, there is a provision that allows a county to adopt a consolidated county law enforcement agency, that “assumes control of the principal law enforcement duties presently held by the county and the cities therein.”
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections

In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers' power back on ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents’ health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards — those under the control of the governor but also others in the executive branch of state government. At issue are rules as varied as which shots are required for children attending...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show

TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'Kansas Speaks' survey could offer glimpse into what voters are thinking as election draws near

Wednesday marked the third day of early in-person voting in Sedgwick County, so far around 1,600 voters have already cast their ballot according to the County Election Office. For those who have come out early, it can be a different motivation depending on who you ask. Dale Tanner says "there are a couple of issues that are on the on the agenda that I wanted to make sure I voted for, which was retaining the judges that are in the supreme court in Kansas."
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. GOP seize on false report about drag show to attack Governor

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event. Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the U.K. Daily Mail to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor.
KANSAS STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Vote yes on Amendment 4

On Nov. 8, Missourians will go to the polls to cast votes for candidates vying for local, state and national offices. In addition, we’ll be asked to weigh in on four constitutional amendments. Amendment 4 asks voters whether the Kansas City Police Department should receive adequate funding to keep the community safe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

Strong start to early voting leading up to November 8

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While we’re two weeks out from Election Day in the 2022 midterm, early voting is underway, giving a sense for the kind of turnout Kansas election officials can expect. Following a stronger-than-expected turnout for the August primary, a question for the general election is if there will be a repeat of the response form three months earlier.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Roofing contractors fined, banned from working in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three men have been banned from doing business in Kansas and fined after separate violations, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Benjamin Thayer of Cambridge, Wisconsin, and Ryan Metzker of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, have been banned from doing business in Kansas in the capacity of roofing contractors. In a […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy