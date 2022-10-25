Read full article on original website
Jury awards $4.4 million to family of Luke Stewart, who was killed by Euclid police officer in 2017
CLEVELAND — A jury in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court awarded $4.4 million to the family of the man who was fatally shot by Euclid police officer Matthew Rhodes in 2017. The civil lawsuit against Rhodes was filed by Mary Stewart, the mother of Luke Stewart. The jury announced the verdict on Tuesday following deliberations.
Man charged with vandalism at LGBTQ+ youth center in Fairview Park pleads guilty
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — A 31-year-old Fairview Park man has pleaded guilty to felony charges of vandalism and ethnic intimidation. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Freshwater pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of vandalism, one count of ethnic intimidation, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering.
Suspect shot by Shaker Heights police after pointing gun at officers faces several charges
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Cleveland man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an incident that ended with him being shot by Shaker Heights police. While he has not yet been officially indicted in court, authorities confirm 31-year-old Floyd Robinson is currently accused of the following offenses:
WKYC
Civil jury finds Euclid police officer liable in 2017 shooting death of Luke Stewart
Stewart was unarmed when Officer Matthew Rhodes shot and killed him five years ago. Rhodes has been ordered to pay Stewart's family $4.4 million.
Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in Public Square
CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland's Public Square on Sunday night. According to police, officers responded to gunshots in the area of 50 Public Square at approximately 11:54 p.m. Upon arriving, officers were flagged down by a group of people pointing out a male down on the ground. Officers proceeded to perform aid to the male victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Judge appoints Ayesha Bell Hardaway as Cleveland's interim police reform monitor
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Monitoring Team officially has a new leader, at least on a temporary basis. Senior Federal Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. has appointed Case Western Reserve University law professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway to serve as the department's interim monitor. She will assume the duties and responsibilities of Hassan Aden, who plans to step down on Nov. 8.
Man shot, killed in Public Square
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square late Sunday night.
Man arrested after 30-mile Cleveland Heights police chase
A man has been arrested following an early morning police chase that started in Cleveland Heights and ended in Independence.
Anthony P. Luke sworn in as Cleveland's new fire chief
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland officially has a new fire chief. Less than six months after Angelo Calvillo's retirement, Mayor Justin M. Bibb has appointed Assistant Chief Anthony P. Luke as the Division of Fire's permanent leader, effective immediately. He assumes the duties of fellow Assistant Chief Eric Burchak, who had served as interim chief since Calvillo's departure.
cleveland19.com
3 shot outside Akron restaurant
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
MISSING: 12-year-old Cleveland girl has not been seen since Monday morning
CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from a group home in Cleveland since Monday morning. According to officials, Myra "Sage" Brinkley left the residence on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue around 8 a.m. yesterday. She was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate number of CM1631.
cleveland19.com
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
Hudson neurologist, Ohio pharmaceutical rep plead guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio — A Hudson doctor and a central Ohio pharmaceutical representative have pleaded guilty to their roles in a prescription drug kickback conspiracy, a news release from United States Attorney for Ohio's Northern District said. Neurologist Deepak Raheja, 66, and former Avanir Pharmaceuticals sales rep Frank Mazzucco, 44,...
2 Canton police officers to get Lifesaver Award for bringing woman back to life
CANTON, Ohio — Two Canton police officers will soon be recognized as heroes by their department. In a news release, Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute would receive the Lifesaving Award for their "outstanding performance in regards to a recent medical emergency." That...
WKYC
Cleveland police investigating possible kidnapping on city's east side
Authorities received a call claiming a man grabbed a young girl who was around 13 years old and forced her into his green Honda. Officials are investigating.
Brook Park police officer arrested on domestic violence charge
A Brook Park police officer arrested for domestic violence and unlawful restraint at his home early Friday is now on paid leave. Police responded just before 7 a.m. to the home of Patrolman Frankie Smith, on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to a news release from Interim Police Chief Edward Powers III.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
2 in custody after fatal shooting at Midview Crossings Apartments in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Elyria Police Department after a 24-year-old man was killed and another person was injured on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria police officers responded...
WKYC
