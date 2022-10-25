Read full article on original website
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Michigan Daily
Over 33,000 patients’ information exposed in Michigan Medicine data breach
Michigan Medicine announced Thursday that the health data of approximately 33,850 patients was exposed through compromised employee emails during a cyber attack in August. The attack lasted from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23 at which point Michigan Medicine discovered the breach. The cyber attack took place through a phishing scam,...
Child hospitalizations on the rise with spread of respiratory virus
Michigan doctors have seen a rise in emergency room visits and hospital admissions, especially with young children, due to spread of a respiratory infection known as RSV. While individuals of all ages can get the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), young children, as well as elderly and immunocompromised individuals, tend to be most susceptible to severe cases. For others, the virus shows more like the common cold, which can be problematic if they spend time with more susceptible populations.
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
Despite high stakes for elementary reading, many Michigan teachers are using poorly rated curricula, study finds
Michigan’s Read by Grade Three law requires school districts to hold back students who don’t meet state literacy standards. It also requires schools to offer “evidence-based core reading instruction.”. But some of the most popular elementary reading curricula used by Michigan teachers are poorly rated by outside...
AG Nessel hauls in a million more than DePerno this fall, but polling is tight
If you looked at the money gap between attorney general candidates, you wouldn’t think they’re separated by just a few percentage points in the polls. But even after Democratic AG Dana Nessel raised seven times more campaign cash than Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the past five or six weeks, the tense race for Michigan’s top cop is tight and within the margin of error.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State
Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
michiganradio.org
Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms
The night before her abortion, Melissa got off work and dropped her kids off with the grandparents. She then drove nearly four hours from her Ohio home, across the state border into Michigan, arriving at her hotel at 3 a.m. By 8 a.m., she was at the front desk at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine: Health information of more than 30K patients could be exposed after breach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has announced that a recent breach could have exposed private health information. The health system is working to notify approximately 33,850 patients whose information may have been compromised as the result of a cyber attack between Aug. 15-22 directed at employee emails. According to...
Michigan fall color: See where leaves are bright, where they are gone
It definitely still makes sense to take one last fall color tour around Michigan this weekend. What fall colors are still left on the trees will be lit up by nice sunshine and some great weather. While the leaves have mostly fallen across the Upper Peninsula, there is still an...
Proposal 3 in Michigan: Abortion rights & what would change if it passes
One of the biggest and most controversial proposals on the November Midterm ballot is Proposal 3, which focuses on abortion and reproductive rights.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Winter Season in Michigan Will Have Plenty of Snow and Rain
I can't think of anyone I know who looks forward to winter's in Michigan. Winter officially begins on the shortest day of the year, December 21, 2022. According to the Farmer's Almanac, we'll have plenty of snow, rain, and slush. In fact, Michigan will also see record breaking cold temperatures as well.
Mega Millions results for 10/28/22; jackpot worth $64 million
LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $100 million as there was no winner of the $64 million grand prize for the drawing held on Friday, Oct. 28. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1 will be worth $87 million with a cash option of $42.8 million.
Michigan to get 138 new electric school buses with $50M in federal cash
Dozens of new electric school buses will be coming to Michigan in a major effort to reduce harmful diesel emissions after authorities announced more than $50 million will come to the state from a recent federal program’s nearly $1 billion first round of awards. The federal program was designed...
Gubernatorial candidates prepare for final campaign swings by bus
Less than two weeks before Election Day, Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates are in the final frantic push. All the conventional stops are being pulled: back-to-back rallies, advertising blitzes and vinyl-wrapped buses. Polls have narrowed in the race — something both campaigns claim to have anticipated. FiveThirtyEight’s expected vote share for...
