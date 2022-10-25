ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Child hospitalizations on the rise with spread of respiratory virus

Michigan doctors have seen a rise in emergency room visits and hospital admissions, especially with young children, due to spread of a respiratory infection known as RSV. While individuals of all ages can get the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), young children, as well as elderly and immunocompromised individuals, tend to be most susceptible to severe cases. For others, the virus shows more like the common cold, which can be problematic if they spend time with more susceptible populations.
Kalamazoo Gazette

AG Nessel hauls in a million more than DePerno this fall, but polling is tight

If you looked at the money gap between attorney general candidates, you wouldn’t think they’re separated by just a few percentage points in the polls. But even after Democratic AG Dana Nessel raised seven times more campaign cash than Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the past five or six weeks, the tense race for Michigan’s top cop is tight and within the margin of error.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State

Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
michiganradio.org

Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms

The night before her abortion, Melissa got off work and dropped her kids off with the grandparents. She then drove nearly four hours from her Ohio home, across the state border into Michigan, arriving at her hotel at 3 a.m. By 8 a.m., she was at the front desk at...
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

