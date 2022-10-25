ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments

mynews13.com

Six people injured in drive-by shooting at Orange County hookah bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after an apparent drive-by shooting injured six people at a hookah bar. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Ln., which is just off South Orange Blossom Trail near the Florida Mall. According to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges

Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County deputies: Man shot, killed in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County shooting that occurred Thursday is under investigation. The shooting occurred in the area of 28th Street and Rio Lane in Orlando. A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department. The Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison

An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County

COCOA, Fla. — A man remains in critical condition Wednesday after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in Cocoa. The Cocoa Police Department confirmed the suspect's identity as 25-year-old Samuel Jackson who is now in custody. Just before midnight, an all-units call came in for shots fired at 904 Peachtree...
COCOA, FL

