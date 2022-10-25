Read full article on original website
WESH
'I miss my boys': Mom of brothers killed in Orange County hotel shooting speaks for first time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando mother is speaking out for the first time after losing both of her sons to gunfire in separate shootings just minutes apart. Dylan Jimenez was shot after an argument with another man, then shortly after, his older brother Bryan Richardson was shot by a responding Orange County deputy.
mynews13.com
Six people injured in drive-by shooting at Orange County hookah bar
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after an apparent drive-by shooting injured six people at a hookah bar. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Ln., which is just off South Orange Blossom Trail near the Florida Mall. According to...
WESH
2 killed in multiple Orange County shootings within hours, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Orlando and Orange County are working on several shootings Thursday. Two people were killed and some were injured. "It's always been like a quiet area right by the airport,” Christian Smith said. A man was clearly surprised by what was going on...
Authorities continue to investigate Titusville crash that killed 70-year-old man
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is still investigating a fatal crash involving a 70-year-old male victim. The victim, Howard Raymond Longchamps, was hit while trying to cross the street, law enforcement said. Investigators said that the incident happened Oct. 5 off 3300 Dairy Road. Officers said that...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges
Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
WESH
Orange County deputies: Man shot, killed in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County shooting that occurred Thursday is under investigation. The shooting occurred in the area of 28th Street and Rio Lane in Orlando. A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department. The Orange...
WESH
Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead Thursday morning in the driveway of an abandoned house in Orange County. Deputies found the man’s body in front of a home on 28th Street, just off Rio Lane. The man was found dead in a residential neighborhood filled...
Troopers investigate deadly crash on SR 429 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers were investigating a deadly crash Thursday afternoon on State Road 429 near Winter Garden. The crash was reported shortly before 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Stoneybrook West Parkway and Windermere Road. Troopers said someone driving a 2009 Mazda Tribute struck...
mynews13.com
Parents: 5-year-old left on locked Orange County school bus for more than 6 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, Orange County school leaders are making changes after a 5-year-old kindergartener was left locked inside a school bus for at least six hours, according to his parents. What You Need To Know. The parents of Kyng Potts, 5, say the kindergartener was left locked...
Police: Shooting victim dropped off at hospital for babies in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to figure out who shot a man before someone dropped him off at a hospital early Thursday. Officers responded to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on West Miller Street just before 2:30 a.m., after getting a report that a shooting victim was being treated there.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison
An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
click orlando
Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman found near Holden Heights, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested months after the fatal shooting of a woman who was found in a residential area near Holden Heights in August, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Tasmine Shawaun Boatwright was arrested on Tuesday. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
Click10.com
Florida man leads police on wild chase; tries to escape by jumping in river
SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man is behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties. Seminole County deputies picked up the chase on Saturday after getting a call that a suspect in a Chevy Silverado was entering the county while being chased by a police helicopter from Orange County.
Police investigating early morning stabbing near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating after one person was stabbed near downtown Orlando Thursday morning. According to police, officers were called to the area of Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street for a reported robbery and stabbing just before 2 a.m. See map of location below:
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — A man remains in critical condition Wednesday after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in Cocoa. The Cocoa Police Department confirmed the suspect's identity as 25-year-old Samuel Jackson who is now in custody. Just before midnight, an all-units call came in for shots fired at 904 Peachtree...
click orlando
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Heritage Middle School, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded handgun to Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the boy showed the gun to another student at the school on Monday. Investigators said the child who saw the...
