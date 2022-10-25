ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pghcitypaper.com

Nonprofits in the news

As October closes out, non-profits are preparing to throw monster bashes, serve up generous luncheons, and raise funds for good causes. Leaders from the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation and Beacon Communities will host the 18th Annual Aggie Brose Awards Luncheon on Nov. 11 at the Omni William Penn Hotel. This annual luncheon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

New ACJ healthcare program to offer interdisciplinary, team-oriented care

Allegheny County Jail officials are revising their health care delivery methods in order to better allocate resources. The facility-wide Interdisciplinary Patient Care program, announced today by Warden Orlando Harper, got underway earlier this week shortly after a university-led survey found high levels of dissatisfaction with healthcare services among people incarcerated within the jail.
CBS Pittsburgh

Organizations ready to help people experiencing homelessness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the cold weather sets in, Pittsburgh organizations are stepping up to help people experiencing homelessness. At Light of Life Rescue Mission, community groups and leaders gathered Thursday in a show of strength in the fight against homelessness. In a press conference, community organizers laid out efforts to do everything this coming winter, including helping those experiencing food insecurity, giving clothing to those in need, and finding shelter for all."There should never ever, ever be a child living in those situations," said AJ Jefferson of the Homeless Children Education Fund. "And with us coming together, we're trying to ensure that never happens here.""We, along with others who are here, are the voice for those who are voiceless," said Darnell Leonard, reverend of Sanctuary of Praise. "They need a voice. We will continue to be that voice for those impacted by homelessness, to bring them out of the cold."With colder weather already starting to set in, the programs are coming just in time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 10-26-2022

The University of Pittsburgh is studying if taking a statin might help to prevent dementia, disability, & heart disease. Who may qualify:. No history of heart disease or dementia. Compensation provided. All study visits can be completed from your home. If interested, call 412-841-1415 or email PATHCDRN@pitt.edu. The University of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

CP Jail Watch: Do vendor contracts incentivize poor food service?

According to a much-discussed University of Pittsburgh study of conditions at the Allegheny County Jail, the majority of individuals incarcerated in Fall 2021 said they were “very dissatisfied” with the meals provided. They complained the food was too bland, too small, and sometimes unsanitary. Eighty-eight percent of respondents...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
tubecityonline.com

Local Business Recovering After Explosion

Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
MCKEESPORT, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Transit riders criticize disrupted service and language inaccessibility

Transit users in Pittsburgh say they’re tired of delays and disruptions they say are lingering long after the initial shock of the pandemic. More than 15 riders and advocates described their frustrations getting around the city during Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s Oct. 28 board meeting. Several also urged the board to address the needs of a growing number of Spanish-speaking transit users whose needs are not being met.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Gordon Davidson guides Mt. Washington development from the ground up

Pittsburgh’s cultural and economic revitalization seems to always be in the news. A good deal of the city’s neighborhood-level transformation has resulted from citizen involvement channeled through a unique type of nonprofit called a community development corporation (CDC). The CDC concept took hold among American urban planners in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled

Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Private juvenile detention? Allegheny County seeks new owner for closed Shuman Center

The union representing Shuman Center staff held a press conference in late 2021 to urge the county to keep the facility open. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) The county is looking to sell the Shuman site to a developer, with preference for a detention center. Some council members are worried about privatizing the facility.
Government Technology

Washington County, Pa., to Expand Internet to 5,000

(TNS) — Washington County officials are pressing ahead with an ambitious internet access expansion plan by earmarking up to $50 million to connect 5,000 homes, schools and businesses. The project, which is the latest phase of a plan to connect all of the county, will unfold over the next...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Mail-in ballots in Allegheny County invalid without 'voter's declaration'

PITTSBURGH — A problem with mail-in ballots caught the attention of the Election Protection Coalition, which alerted the ACLU. Mail-in ballots have an outer envelope that is mailed back to the Election's Division and should have a voter's declaration printed on the envelope; it must be signed by the voter. If not, it is rejected and not counted.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

