Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
pghcitypaper.com
Nonprofits in the news
As October closes out, non-profits are preparing to throw monster bashes, serve up generous luncheons, and raise funds for good causes. Leaders from the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation and Beacon Communities will host the 18th Annual Aggie Brose Awards Luncheon on Nov. 11 at the Omni William Penn Hotel. This annual luncheon...
pghcitypaper.com
New ACJ healthcare program to offer interdisciplinary, team-oriented care
Allegheny County Jail officials are revising their health care delivery methods in order to better allocate resources. The facility-wide Interdisciplinary Patient Care program, announced today by Warden Orlando Harper, got underway earlier this week shortly after a university-led survey found high levels of dissatisfaction with healthcare services among people incarcerated within the jail.
Organizations ready to help people experiencing homelessness
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the cold weather sets in, Pittsburgh organizations are stepping up to help people experiencing homelessness. At Light of Life Rescue Mission, community groups and leaders gathered Thursday in a show of strength in the fight against homelessness. In a press conference, community organizers laid out efforts to do everything this coming winter, including helping those experiencing food insecurity, giving clothing to those in need, and finding shelter for all."There should never ever, ever be a child living in those situations," said AJ Jefferson of the Homeless Children Education Fund. "And with us coming together, we're trying to ensure that never happens here.""We, along with others who are here, are the voice for those who are voiceless," said Darnell Leonard, reverend of Sanctuary of Praise. "They need a voice. We will continue to be that voice for those impacted by homelessness, to bring them out of the cold."With colder weather already starting to set in, the programs are coming just in time.
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 10-26-2022
The University of Pittsburgh is studying if taking a statin might help to prevent dementia, disability, & heart disease. Who may qualify:. No history of heart disease or dementia. Compensation provided. All study visits can be completed from your home. If interested, call 412-841-1415 or email PATHCDRN@pitt.edu. The University of...
wtae.com
Norwin school board member opposing use of children's book on diversity; District not investigating
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A western Pennsylvania school board member is objecting to the use of a specific children’s book, which he said should not have been shared with second graders. Alex Detschelt criticized the book, “All Are Welcome,” at a recent school board meeting, questioning why it...
pghcitypaper.com
CP Jail Watch: Do vendor contracts incentivize poor food service?
According to a much-discussed University of Pittsburgh study of conditions at the Allegheny County Jail, the majority of individuals incarcerated in Fall 2021 said they were “very dissatisfied” with the meals provided. They complained the food was too bland, too small, and sometimes unsanitary. Eighty-eight percent of respondents...
tubecityonline.com
Local Business Recovering After Explosion
Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
Grant money is moving several Mercer County projects along
Money is necessary to move projects. Four in Mercer County have received state funding, and it will help them take big steps forward.
pghcitypaper.com
Transit riders criticize disrupted service and language inaccessibility
Transit users in Pittsburgh say they’re tired of delays and disruptions they say are lingering long after the initial shock of the pandemic. More than 15 riders and advocates described their frustrations getting around the city during Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s Oct. 28 board meeting. Several also urged the board to address the needs of a growing number of Spanish-speaking transit users whose needs are not being met.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Washington County is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say
HARRISBURG — A Western Pennsylvania county is imposing a $10.50 “search fee” on public requests for court documents, a levy that open records advocates say adds an unusual and undue financial barrier to constitutionally required access. Between May 2021 and May 2022, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from...
nextpittsburgh.com
Gordon Davidson guides Mt. Washington development from the ground up
Pittsburgh’s cultural and economic revitalization seems to always be in the news. A good deal of the city’s neighborhood-level transformation has resulted from citizen involvement channeled through a unique type of nonprofit called a community development corporation (CDC). The CDC concept took hold among American urban planners in...
Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled
Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
New scam targeting current, former Duquesne Light customers
PITTSBURGH — A new scam is targeting current and former customers of Duquesne Light. Scam phone calls from a number claiming to be Duquesne Light are telling victims they have a past due balance and their electricity will be cut off if they don’t pay immediately. Duquesne Light...
LIVE UPDATES: 6 people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Six people were shot outside of a funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road. The funeral that was taking place at the Destiny of Faith Church was for John Hornezes,...
Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor is facing several felony charges for failing to deliver on promised work at three homes in Forest Hills. He was arrested Friday. “It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Tim Rindt, who owns two properties on Washington Road. He paid to...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Private juvenile detention? Allegheny County seeks new owner for closed Shuman Center
The union representing Shuman Center staff held a press conference in late 2021 to urge the county to keep the facility open. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) The county is looking to sell the Shuman site to a developer, with preference for a detention center. Some council members are worried about privatizing the facility.
Government Technology
Washington County, Pa., to Expand Internet to 5,000
(TNS) — Washington County officials are pressing ahead with an ambitious internet access expansion plan by earmarking up to $50 million to connect 5,000 homes, schools and businesses. The project, which is the latest phase of a plan to connect all of the county, will unfold over the next...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Federal judge dismisses wrongful termination case against University of Pittsburgh
A federal judge on Wednesday threw out a retaliation lawsuit filed by a former researcher at the University of Pittsburgh against her employer, saying that she failed to prove that it was protected conduct that led to her termination. Diana Zaldonis, who worked in UPMC’s Cardiothoracic Transplantation division, filed the...
wtae.com
Mail-in ballots in Allegheny County invalid without 'voter's declaration'
PITTSBURGH — A problem with mail-in ballots caught the attention of the Election Protection Coalition, which alerted the ACLU. Mail-in ballots have an outer envelope that is mailed back to the Election's Division and should have a voter's declaration printed on the envelope; it must be signed by the voter. If not, it is rejected and not counted.
