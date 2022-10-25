Read full article on original website
Davidson County EMS sees dip in staffing as more paramedics move to bigger cities for more money
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Like every other job after the pandemic, employers faced the challenges to keep staff every shift, and Davidson County paramedics are no different. Former employers tell FOX8 they felt the burden of being overworked because they were short-staffed. “I’ve been on a call, and I had a really sick patient […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 27th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, October 27th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Election rumors in Rockingham County: None of them are true
WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) – The email from Paul Seamster, the elections director of Rockingham County, arrived early Tuesday and carried with it a tone of exasperation. “There has been a lot of misinformation circulating around the county about the Rockingham County Board of Elections and its staff, and we would like to stop the spread […]
Rockingham County election officials reassure voters their ballots are safe after rumors of election fraud
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two weeks out from election day, people are questioning the process at the polls. FOX8 has been emailed social media posts stating doors at election sites were left unlocked. Missing ballots, fake ballots and a report of a break-in at the Rockingham County Board of Elections Office are some of […]
wfmynews2.com
Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
Changes to Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro proposed by North Carolina DOT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If your daily travels take you through the Benjamin Parkway corridor near Friendly Center, you may be in for new guidance from your GPS in the next few years. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking public comment about plans to limit access from side streets such as Cornwallis Drive […]
WXII 12
Community remembers long-time educational leader and school board candidate Stan Elrod, who passed Tuesday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The community is mourning a man who made a mark on Forsyth County education. Beloved Forsyth County School Board candidate and long-time educator Stan Elrod unexpectedly passed away Tuesday night. He's been part of Forsyth County Education for more than three decades. Several people spent the...
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
triad-city-beat.com
Inflammatory, anonymous signs crop up next to Democratic school board candidate signs in W-S
Featured photo: Anonymous signs were posted next to Democratic school board candidates’ yard signs in Winston-Salem on Monday. (screenshot) Local Democrats were surprised Monday to find not that some of their roadside election signs had been vandalized or stolen, but that they had some company. Drivers in East Winston-Salem...
Jan. 6 Oath Keepers defendant from North Carolina asks for more lenient release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – One of the Triad’s most prominent defendants for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for relief in her pretrial incarceration. Laura Steele, a former High Point police officer who lives in Thomasville, asked to be released from curfew and to be allowed to await her prosecution without […]
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
Several streets closed ahead of NC A&T's homecoming parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several streets will be closed in Greensboro due to North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming events on Saturday. The following streets will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. :. Murrow Boulevard between Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street. Sullivan Street between Benbow and Lindsay Streets. Lindsay...
Davidson County Schools will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. […]
15-year-old identified as 2nd victim in deadly shooting at NC A&T block party
The victim, Ronaldlee Snipes, was one of two killed that night, according to a Thursday news release from Greensboro police.
I-77 express lanes could cost drivers more than a simple toll
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The express lanes on Interstate 77 could cost people a lot more than a simple toll. “I think it’s disturbing, candidly disgusting,” said Dave Gilroy, a Cornelius commissioner. “The whole thing has always been unfortunate for our community.”. Some commissioners are outraged...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Highway 52 crash closes multiple lanes; delays growing on 52, Salem Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has closed part of Highway 52 for the Thursday morning drive. It happened near Salem Parkway in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it may not clear until 9:30 a.m. It was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Two of three...
