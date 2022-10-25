ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots October 27th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, October 27th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FOX8 News

Election rumors in Rockingham County: None of them are true

WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) – The email from Paul Seamster, the elections director of Rockingham County, arrived early Tuesday and carried with it a tone of exasperation. “There has been a lot of misinformation circulating around the county about the Rockingham County Board of Elections and its staff, and we would like to stop the spread […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
WECT

Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Several streets closed ahead of NC A&T's homecoming parade

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several streets will be closed in Greensboro due to North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming events on Saturday. The following streets will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. :. Murrow Boulevard between Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street. Sullivan Street between Benbow and Lindsay Streets. Lindsay...
GREENSBORO, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
GREENSBORO, NC

