First at 4 Forum: Desi Underwood
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Desi Underwood from the Clarksburg Mission joined First at 4. She talked about this winter’s outlook for the Clarksburg Mission, upcoming events, and how people can get involved. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
LUCAS makes a difference in rural communities, WVU Cancer Institute says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Those living in rural communities appreciate the difference LUCAS, a mobile lung cancer screening unit, makes in the lives of many. LUCAS is a first-of-its-kind unit that was launched last fall by the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine Hospitals. LUCAS recently returned to Rowlesburg Park...
House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 4
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the nursing workforce of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Bianca with her, a 7-year-old unclaimed stray who is up for adoption. She talked about what it is like adopting an older dog. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WVU holds 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a two-year hiatus, West Virginia University of Engineering and Mineral Resources held its 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop. The event was held on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was hosted by the Mechanical and Aerospace Department. Schools from all around West Virginia and...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 27
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses addressing risk. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Judds stop in West Virginia!
United Way Wednesday: Sabrina Cave
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sabrina Cave joined Daybreak for United Way Wednesday. Click on the video above to learn more.
West Virginia governor signs proclamation honoring first responders
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, Oct. 28, is National First Responders Day, the day we say “Thank you!” to first responders all across the nation. The White House announced today, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation to honor the day and first responders across the nation. Biden says that we ask more of our first […]
Local 911 Center celebrates National First Responder’s Day
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday is National First Responder’s Day, and WDTV and WVFX helped one local 911 Center celebrate. 5′s Kaley Fedko traveled to the Barbour County 911 Center in Philippi with “911 on Fox” gifts, including t-shirts, coffee mugs, duffel bags and more. She...
5th Quarter: Week 10 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re nearing the end of the regular season! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg, says Amendment 2 is a ‘trick’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice continues his state-wide tour urging people to vote no on Amendment 2. Wednesday, the governor made a stop at the Harrison County Senior Center to spread that message. Justice went as far as to say people, including himself, have been tricked on what Amendment...
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Sentencing delayed for George Tanios
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - George Tanios, a Morgantown sandwich shop owner accused of entering The Capitol on Jan. 6, will have to wait a little longer for his day in court. His sentencing will now be on Jan. 13, 2023. Tanios, who is free on bond, pleaded guilty to one...
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore from Ember Arts joined First at 4. She talked about decorations for the holiday season that can be created at Ember Arts and “Gnomevember.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
Here’s where to vote early in north central West Virginia
West Virginia's early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election began on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and will run until Saturday, Nov. 5.
October Jefferson Award Winner: Bud Sellers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of October, we’re honoring Bud Sellers. Bud was selected as this month’s Jefferson Award winner for all of the volunteer hours he puts in for the...
First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer, NY Giant David Sills
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Mountaineer and current New York Giant David Sills joined First at 4. He talked about his journey to WVU and close relationships he has with former Mountaineers. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
