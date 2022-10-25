The power of sound and the impacts of war dominated the 26th Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival awards, with French doc “07:15 – Blackbird” taking home both the main prize and the cinematography award. The story of a young girl’s quest to identify the call of a mysterious bird, directed by Judith Auffray and filmed by Mario Valero, the 30-minute doc’s fairy-tale poeticism,” balancing natural wonder and technology, won over the Opus Bonum jury. Croatian doc “Deserters,” a study of letters from young Balkan war resistors by Damir Markovina, won the Central and East European award along with sound design honors, while...

14 MINUTES AGO