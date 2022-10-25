Save an extra 25% on Gymshark leggings and activewear with our exclusive code

Use our exclusive coupon code to save even more on Gymshark athleisure essentials. Gymshark/Reviewed

With the weather getting a little bit cooler, you may be looking forward to hitting the gym or even taking a stroll around your neighborhood. Whichever you decide, you must do it in style. Take a look at your closet to see if you have all of the essentials including leggings, sports bras, sports tops and lightweight jackets—if not, just head over to Gymshark’s sale where you can save on all of those stylish and popular items , plus more.

Now through Monday , October 31 , you can save an additional 25% off orders of $100 or more with our exclusive coupon code USATODAY25 . Combine this coupon with Gymshark’s sale (items up to 60% off) to get maximum savings on your purchase.

Whether you’re a gym rat or an avid athleisure wearer, a nice pair of leggings is a must-have in your daily wardrobe. Take a look at Gymshark’s best selling Flex low-rise leggings , marked down from $40 to as little as $16, a $24 savings (plus, an additional 25% off $100 or more with coupon code USATODAY25 ). The sweat-wicking and body contouring leggings will not only be comfortable to wear all day long, according to our tester , they will make your “booty look even more bootylicious.” So, if you want a little oomph in your leggings, these are exactly what you’ve been looking for.

No gym outfit is complete without a nice and comfortable sports bra. If you want style and support, meet Gymshark’s ruched sports bra , marked down from $34 to as little as $27.20, a $6.80 savings (and an additional 25% off $100 or more with coupon code USATODAY25 ). With comfort and convenience in mind, the sports bra features medium support, removable padding and adjustable crossover straps. Our tester who reviewed a similar sports bra made of the same material, the Fit seamless sports bra , loved how it was supportive, compressive and available in a variety of colors—perfect for matching with other leggings you may already own.

If you’re on the hunt for some new additions to your gym or everyday wardrobe, don’t miss out on Gymshark’s sale. With markdowns up to 60% off, plus an additional 25% off $100 or more with our exclusive coupon code USATODAY25 , you’ll want to snatch these savings up before they run away

The best athleisure deals at Gymshark

Head to Gymshark for incredible deals on leggings, shorts, sports bras and more.

